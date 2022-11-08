ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to find Capital Region election results

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Election Day is winding down. NEWS10 is bringing you election coverage throughout the evening and into the night as results come in.

Key races in the Capital Region include New York State Governor, New York Congressional Districts 19, 20, and 21, and New York Senate District 44. NEWS10 has team coverage of these races.

  • Capital Correspondent Jamie DeLine, covering Kathy Hochul in the race for governor
  • Capital Correspondent Amal Tlaige, covering Lee Zeldin in the race for governor
  • Reporter Harrison Grubb, covering Elise Stefanik in the race for the 21st district
  • Reporter Conall Smith, covering Matt Castelli in the race for the 21st district
  • Reporter Giuliana Bruno, covering Marc Molinaro in the race for the 19th district
  • Reporter Mikhaela Singleton, covering Josh Riley in the race for the 19th district
  • Reporter Anya Tucker, covering Paul Tonko and Liz Joy in the race for the 20th district
  • Reporter James De La Fuente, covering Jim Tedisco and Michelle Ostrelich in the race for Senate District 44
2022 Capital Region general election: A complete guide

You can watch for election updates on NEWS10 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 and 11 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., as well as on FOX23 from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. You can watch live on the NEWS10 website or through your TV provider.

You can view all notable races in NEWS10’s Capital Region Election Guide . NEWS10 will be sending out election updates through our mobile app, as well as on our WTEN and FOX23 Facebook and Twitter pages. You can download the NEWS10 mobile app on the App Store or Google Play .

After the polls close at 9 p.m., counties will be counting votes and sending in the results. You can view NEWS10’S election results page as it updates throughout the night.

