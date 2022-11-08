Read full article on original website
Binance Reveals How Much BTC, ETH it Stores Following FTX Collapse
Binance has shared a partial list of the cryptocurrency it stores and will release a full proof-of-reserve in the coming weeks. Changpeng Zhao tweeted earlier this week that every exchange should do proof-of-reserves and stressed on the importance of transparency. Binance has now shared a list of the major cryptocurrencies...
They Dont Have Anything We Dont Have: CZ on Why The FTX Deal Fell Through
With consumer confidence shaken, CZ believes that the event will serve as a “wake-up call” in the long term to learn how to deal with risks that come with the nascent industry. FTX has lost several potential rescuers after shady details of the internal workings continue to emerge....
Chainlink Touts Proof-of-Reserve as Solution to Crypto Contagion
Chainlink is pushing a new system called proof-of-reserve to provide the transparency desperately needed in the crypto industry right now. The crypto contagion has continued this year, with FTX compounding matters this week. This has put the spotlight on transparency, especially for centralized crypto exchanges. Data oracle provider Chainlink has...
Tether Reportedly Freezes 46M USDT on Tron Owned by FTX
The largest stablecoin issuer said it had to comply with law enforcement. Tether has become the latest industry company to get involved with the ongoing saga revolving around FTX by freezing over 46 million USDT. The company said it had to comply with law enforcement agencies. All eyes in the...
CoinShares Reports Over $30 Million Worth of Crypto Stuck on FTX
Around 11% of CoinShares’ total net asset value is held in the distressed crypto platform FTX. Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group – CoinShares – revealed that approximately 11% of its total net asset value is situated on the crypto exchange FTX. Another firm...
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
bitsCrunch and Cointelegraph Create Global Alliance to Develop NFT Data Analytics Tools
[PRESS RELEASE – Bangalore, India, 9th November 2022]. bitsCrunch, a premier NFT analytics and forensics platform, and CoinTelegraph, a leading independent web3 media outlet, have announced today a global alliance to extend innovative NFT analytical solutions to the wider web3 community. As part of the partnership, CoinTelegraph will be the official global media partner of bitsCrunch.
Coinbase Dismisses 60 People due to the Intensifying Crypto Winter (Report)
The meltdown of FTX and the consecutive crash of the crypto market triggered additional layoffs in Coinbase. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – reportedly reduced its team by 60 people following the FTX saga and the consecutive plunge of the market. Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said...
$200B Gone From Crypto Markets in 2 Days as Bitcoin Slumped to $15.5K
Bitcoin and most alts kept plunging yesterday and charted new yearly lows. Bitcoin, and the entire market for that matter, has seen better days as the asset plummeted to multi-year lows of $15,500. The alternative coins suffered just as badly, but some, such as SOL and FTT, dumped in a...
Binance-FTX Botched Acquisition: A Timeline of High-Profile Bailout That Never Happened
In his latest post, CZ clarified that he did not “master plan” this and urged the community to not view the entire event as a “win” for them. Binance initially nurtured FTX. Today, it is being speculated as a reason for FTX’s imminent vanquish. This makes a great tale. But its CEO assured the community that he had no idea of the internal happenings of FTX.
SBF’s Leaked Chat Reveals FTX Anticipates a Raise From Tron’s Justin Sun
As per the leaked chat, SBF also said that Binance probably never planned to go through with the deal. The fall of the FTX empire has sent the crypto market into yet another deadly spiral. With Binance pulling out of the deal, Tron’s Justin Sun has joined the rescue race. In the latest update, the exec said he and his team were “putting together a solution” along with the troubled cryptocurrency exchange “to initiate a pathway forward.”
El Salvador Does Not Hold Any BTC on FTX, Said Changpeng Zhao
Following a conversation between CZ and Nayib Bukele, the former said El Salvador has none of its BTC holdings stuck on FTX. The President of El Salvador – Nayib Bukele – reportedly dismissed the arising rumors that his country holds its bitcoin stash on the battered cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The information was revealed by Binance’s CEO – Changpeng Zhao – who said he discussed the matter with the political leader.
Sequoia Says Investment in FTX Does Not Negatively Impact its Fund
The company said its total exposure to FTX was a small portion of its entire portfolio. Major venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has written down the value of its investment in the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX, to zero. Notably, the company was part of the investors who participated in FTX’s...
Transak Launches Crypto-to-Fiat Off-Ramp for Over 40 Crypto Assets
The events of recent days have highlighted the importance of functioning and reliable on- and off-ramps. Transak, a leading Web3 onboarding infrastructure provider, is taking a step in this direction, announcing the launch of its crypto-to-fiat off-ramping service. Let’s unpack. What is Transak?. Transak is a leading Web3 onboarding...
Kraken’s Jesse Powell Blasts FTX CEO, Lists All Red Flags About SBF
Powell criticized SBF heavily, noting that the FTX CEO acted like he knows everything despite being eight years late to the crypto scene. The past few days were unnerving as the crypto industry watched the fall of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges. With FTX now insolvent,...
SBF’s Apology: Vows FTX to Make Customers Whole
The exec pointed out that the issues are with FTX global and not with the US-based platform. Sam Bankman-Fried issued an official apology following the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange. He talked about making customers whole and finding a solution that would be best for all parties involved. FTX’s CEO...
Bitcoin Plunges Toward $16K on More FTX Bad News (Market Watch)
Crypto markets shed another $30 billion following the news of FTX’s bankruptcy and, subsequently, the reported hack. The past couple of days have been a complete rollercoaster in the cryptocurrency field, and there are no signs of slowing down. Just yesterday, FTX officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...
JPMorgan Thinks Bitcoin Could Plunge to $13K Following the FTX Crisis
FTX’s problems could propel a “cascade of margin calls,” JPMorgan’s team envisioned. JPMorgan’s team, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, predicted that the price of bitcoin could drop to $13,000 due to the turmoil following the FTX collapse. The cost to produce BTC has also fallen considerably,...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Extension of Exclusivity Period
The insolvent crypto lender has filed a motion seeking the court’s approval to extend the submission of its restructuring plan. About four months after commencing voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, crypto lender Celsius Network is yet to execute the much-talked-about restructuring plan. The troubled lender has now filed a...
Bitcoin Pumps Toward $18K as US Inflation Better Than Expected
CPI numbers were better than expected, pushing Bitcoin’s price to $17,800. While the cryptocurrency industry is caught in what seems to be one of the largest debacles of the year, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics just published the numbers for the Consumer Price Index. The reality beat expectations,...
