Fort Payne, AL

WTGS

Three teens killed in fiery car crash in Alabama

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Three teenagers were killed and another person was taken to the hospital after a fiery single-car crash in Alabama early Friday morning, according to the county's coroner's office. The coroner's office said 15-year-old Cayden Blake Britt, 15-year-old Evan Magana, and 16-year-old Dailan Kameron Jennings...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WDEF

Former Rainsville Major elected Speaker of the Alabama House

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – Our region lost one important local figure in state politics this week when David Ralston from Blue Ridge decided not to seek another term as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. But we got another one back Thursday evening. Alabama House Republicans chose a...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Huntsville, here’s your next favorite coffee hangout

The push of a button can change everything. Like the first time I checked out Turbo Coffee, my drink and food were good, but the vibe was a bit harsh. The high-ceilinged rebooted industrial space was like an echo chamber, a cacophony of conversations from the different tables of guests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Scottsboro, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SCOTTSBORO, AL
wvtm13.com

Team created to help solve animal concerns in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. — A new effort is underway to help address concerns about uncontrolled animals in Gadsden. According to a news release, the city of Gadsden leadership has created a team to look into animal concerns. The team of advisors is called the Mayor's Action Team for Animal Concerns,...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Fire continues to grow in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire in Marshall County has nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama Forestry Commission, the fire was reported near Morgan’s Cove Tuesday night and was about 75 acres. Due to dry...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

How The Moon Bakeshop became a Huntsville staple

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a place to grab a cup of coffee and something to snack on, there are plenty of options around Huntsville. But, there’s only one cozy, quaint spot known as The Moon Bakeshop. The bakery opened in 2019 with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Warning: Scam targeting DeKalb County seniors

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County law enforcement is warning residents of a scam targeting the elderly through Facebook, Facebook Messenger, or email. The Sheriff's Office says that the scammers send a message, through one or more of these services, that appear to be from a friend. According to...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Election 2022: Republicans sweep Huntsville area legislative races

Election night in the Huntsville area yielded very few surprises, with Republicans dominating the races on the legislative and county level. Republican Senators Tom Butler, Arthur Orr and Sam Givhan won reelection against Democratic and Libertarian opponents, while Republicans also won the district 6, 10 and 25 state house races.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

