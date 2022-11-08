ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six tickets purchased in Tennessee won big last night

By Darby McCarthy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
The Powerball jackpot has finally been won by a lucky ticketholder in California after the total winnings peaked at a record high of $2.04 billion. This win came after the lottery was delayed due to issues processing sales which needed to be resolved before any numbers could be pulled.

Although no one in Tennessee walked away a billionaire, several big winners scored thousands of dollars with lucky picks overnight.

Two big winners played under the Powerball Double Play:

  • A player in Chattanooga bought a ticket at Kanku's Citgo on Market Street that matched five numbers, winning $500,000.
  • A player in Cypress Inn bought a ticket at Berry's One Stop on Big Cypress Road that matched four numbers plus the Powerball, winning $50,000.

Additionally, among the regular Powerball players, four winners matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but two of them added Power Play for an extra $1, doubling their winnings.

  • A player in Rocky Top won $50,000 — that ticket was bought at Rocky Top Marathon on Main Street
  • A player in Murfreesboro won $50,000 — that ticket was bought at Speedway on Church Street
  • A player in Mt. Juliet won $100,000 — that ticket was bought at Kroger on Mt. Juliet Road
  • A player in McMinnville won $100,000 — that ticket was bought at Stop & Go on North Chancery Street

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, with a Powerball of 10.

Teresa Hughes
3d ago

after what happened Monday night with "security" issues I will not be buying anymore powerball. is it coincidence that problems with the internet dumps of lottery data happens hours before the election? We don't even know this morning who has power in congress...prior to 2022 you knew who won the lottery and the election by 12:30 am!

Barbara Groce Prichard
3d ago

It was like an overloaded system with so many people playing. the system had to process alot of tickets.. if you won you wouldn't be griping..I had one number and I won nothing but I'm going to play again when the pot gets bigger again.. don't have to be a billionaire or millionaire to enjoy the opportunity to win something when it's my time..

Mabel Jadoon
3d ago

At least someone finally won close to where I live now. About 40 minutes away from where I live at now. I use to live in Chattanooga, TN until a few years back. I CONGRATULATE all the winners, especially in this area !!!With Respect, Mrs. Mabel Jadoon.

