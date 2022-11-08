ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

WRAL

Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center

RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WXII 12

cbs17

Man hurt in North Hills shooting, police investigating, officers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two others shootings in Raleigh Friday night. At about 12:14 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges

Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
CAMERON, NC
jocoreport.com

Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody

CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
WRAL

One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills

RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
RALEIGH, NC

