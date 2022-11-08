Read full article on original website
WRAL
Suspected Hedingham shooter moved from WakeMed to juvenile detention center
RALEIGH, N.C. — The teenage suspect in a Raleigh mass shooting is well enough to move from WakeMed to a juvenile detention facility, Raleigh police tell WRAL News. Austin Thompson, 15, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head, on the night of Oct. 13. Since that time, he had been under 24-hour guard.
cbs17
15-year-old suspected gunman in Hedingham shooting released from hospital, transferred to detention center, sources say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sources within the Raleigh Police Department say Austin Thompson, the 15-year-old suspected gunman in a mass shooting in Raleigh last month, was released from Wake Med Hospital and transferred to a detention center outside of Raleigh. The fiancée of one of those victims says hearing...
cbs17
2 Goldsboro gang felons nabbed, have firearms confiscated in early November, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department nabbed two felons on two separate searches on the same day in the city on November 4. At approximately 1:45 p.m. that day, police said while on patrol they had probable cause to search a vehicle in the 200 block of Swan Street. While doing so, officers discovered a concealed firearm that had been reported stolen out of Nash County.
cbs17
Duo arrested for receiving cocaine via FedEx: Nash County sheriff
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested on Wednesday for receiving cocaine through a shipping service, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Wilson Police Department contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office regarding an intercepted FedEx package at a local distribution facility. The sheriff’s office said the package had approximately two kilograms of cocaine.
2 people taken to hospital after 2 separate shootings in Raleigh
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after two separate shootings in Raleigh.
WITN
Goldsboro man charged with trafficking heroin
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a vehicle was searched. The Goldsboro Police Department says Willie Sutton III has been charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle, destruction of evidence, and possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule-II drug. The passenger of the vehicle, Ronald Pigg, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Man killed in Fayetteville shooting
On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Lawndale Street in Fayetteville.
cbs17
3 teens arrested in Southern Pines for breaking into cars: police
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were arrested for their role in multiple vehicle break-ins in Southern Pines, according to police. On Wednesday, the Southern Pines Police Department announced they conducted follow-up investigations after a series of several motor vehicle breaking/entering incidents. Police said multiple items were stolen...
WXII 12
Teen accused of deadly mass shooting in Raleigh moved to detention facility
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 15-year-old accused in the Raleigh mass shooting was moved to a juvenile detention facility. WRAL reports, Austin Thompson was moved from the Raleigh hospital to the facility. He’s suspected of shooting seven people on Oct. 13. Five of the victims died. Thompson was taken to the hospital on the night of the shooting with serious injuries, including a gunshot wound to the head.
cbs17
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
cbs17
Man hurt in North Hills shooting, police investigating, officers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a shooting in North Hills that happened Saturday morning just after midnight. It comes after two others shootings in Raleigh Friday night. At about 12:14 a.m., officers said they were called to Park at North Hills Street in reference...
cbs17
2 arrested for trafficking heroin, other drugs near Goldsboro pizza shop, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in Goldsboro for drug trafficking on Nov. 5, according to police. On Nov. 5 shortly before 8 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Department was conducting undercover surveillance of the Walmart parking lot along N. Spence Avenue. Officers then found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot area of Brooklyn’s Pizzeria.
WITN
Two arrested in Nash County after 2 kilos of cocaine found in FedEx package
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Nash County after deputies say they seized two kilograms of cocaine found in a FedEx package. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wilson Police Department about a FedEx package that was intercepted at its local distribution facility. The package had about two kilos of cocaine inside and police said the package was scheduled to be delivered on Wednesday to an apartment on Jeffries Cove in Rocky Mount.
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest two from Cameron on drug charges
Two men from Cameron are facing several drug charges after being arrested Wednesday and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $50,000 secured bonds. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Joe Johnson, 64, and James Larks, 66, were arrested after deputies discovered cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop.
cbs17
Woman wanted for questioning could be in Apex, Sanford, or Chatham County, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies are asking the public to help them identify a woman wanted for questioning. They say they want to ask the woman in these surveillance photos about an incident from Oct. 23. Deputies say the woman may conduct business in Chatham County, Sanford...
WRAL
Raleigh police see drop in fatal overdoses despite responding to more than 500 overdose calls
The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls. The number of deadly overdoses is down compared to previous years, but Raleigh police are responding to an increase in overdose calls.
Police chief, officer put on leave in Nash County town; deputies helping fill the void
A small town with a population of less than 600 is suddenly without the majority of its police force.
jocoreport.com
Captured: Attempted Murder Suspects In Custody
CLAYTON – Clayton Police are looking for two additional suspects in connection to a shooting last Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Circle K convenience store on US Highway 70. Police have obtained arrest warrants on Jamarrea Tyrek Taylor and Marquise Lashawn Taylor for attempted murder, discharging a firearm...
WRAL
One person grazed by bullet in shooting at North Hills
RALEIGH, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital after shots were fired at a North Hills shopping center in Raleigh on Saturday morning. The person was grazed by a bullet from a shooting in a parking lot outside a shopping district around 12:15 a.m., according to Raleigh police. The shopping center is along Park at North Hills Street.
WECT
NC police shot young Fayetteville woman 17 times, autopsy shows; new details emerge from July death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The autopsy and toxicology reports returned in the officer-involved shooting death of a young Fayetteville woman are shedding a new light on the case. Jada Johnson, 22, was shot 17 times by law enforcement on July 1, according to her autopsy report released Tuesday. One bullet...
