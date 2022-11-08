Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
Toys collected, mistrial called
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Hill speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI
The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold its monthly dinner meeting Saturday, Nov. 12 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting can be viewed on Facebook Live at...
WLWT 5
Every day is Veterans Day in this Ohio town
Along Route 50, in the village of Owensville, the telephone poles hold a gallery of pictures that ensure every day feels like Veterans Day. “They’re 5-foot tall and 30-inches wide,” said Owensville police Chief Mike Freeman. Freeman got the idea of banners honoring veterans from the village of...
Times Gazette
Rhoads honored with the OSBA’s highest award
COLUMBUS — A Hillsboro City Schools and Great Oaks Career Campuses school board member will be honored with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) most esteemed award. Beverly D. Rhoads will be recognized as a 2022 All-Ohio School Board member on Sunday, Nov. 13, during the First General...
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Missing Chillicothe teen found safe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A missing Ross County teen was found safe yesterday evening. According to local law enforcement officials, around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Chillicothe Police Department were dispatched to the area of Old Eastern Avenue for a missing teen. Reports say officers spoke with the girl’s...
Times Gazette
New way of learning at SSCC
The use of virtual reality is bringing about many new ways of learning at Southern State Community College. Often referred to as VR technology, virtual reality uses computer mechanics to create a simulated environment that can be explored in 360 degrees. Unlike traditional interfaces, VR technology places the user inside the virtual environment to give an immersive experience.
Times Gazette
Sewer rate increases in two places
The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced approval for an increase to the rates for both the Rolling Acres and Lake Side sewers at its weekly Wednesday morning meeting. Commissioner Dave Daniels said the Rolling Acres rate would go up 38 percent to $50 a month per user, with the...
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Ross County. Republican Jack A. Everson earned a position as Ross County Commissioner, with 56% of the vote. Democrat Doug Corcoran earned 44% of the vote. Republican Jeff Lehner earned a position...
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Harwood Road reported the theft of a bow with arrows and a catalytic converter from a vehicle. This incident remains under investigation. Nov. 8. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 6200 block of...
Local fast food restaurant closed after morning fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a fire a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Springfield. >>Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dayton; SB-75 reopens. Springfield fire crews were dispatched to the White Castle at the 1900 block of Bechtel Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. The cause of the...
ohparent.com
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
informerpress.com
End of an Era: the stacks fall
It was an emotional day for many throughout Southern Ohio and Northern Kentucky on Sunday as the smokestacks at the former JM Stuart Generating Station were demolished. Many memories flooded the comment sections on social media after photos were posted of the demolition, as hundreds of Adams County families had relatives that had worked at the facility.
Woman dies in Chillicothe crash
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Chillicothe woman is dead after a two-car crash in Chillicothe Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened on U.S. 23 and Blackwater Road at approximately 4:48 p.m. According to OSHP, a 2012 Toyota Camry, driven by a 56-year-old Upper Arlington man, was driving north […]
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Demolition is Underway Making Way for the Construction of the Largest Recycling Center in North America
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is funding a $50 million-plus construction project further positioning Columbus as a national leader in the green economy. The builder for Rumpke’s Recycling & Resource Center is Elford, Inc. Machinex is building the recycling equipment and the architect is Moody Nolan. The Rumpke Recycling & Resource Center is a 200,000 square foot facility being built in the heart of Columbus in the American Addition Neighborhood on Joyce Ave. The interior of the building will feature the most technologically advanced sorting equipment such as ballistic separators, optical scanners and artificial intelligence to sort the recycling collected from 36 counites in Ohio at a rate of 55 tons per hour. This is a project that will create more high-tech jobs in the environmental industry.
At least 1 arrested in pursuit of reported stolen car that struck police cruiser in Greene County
SUGARCREEK TWP. — One person was arrested Friday night after a high-speed police pursuit of a reported stolen car that struck a police cruiser on eastbound Social Row Road in Sugarcreek Twp., Greene County. The arrest occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Lytle Trails Road in...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Toddler found walking alone along Western Ave. in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A two-year-old child was found wandering the streets of Chillicothe, according to police. The incident happened on Monday shortly before 9 a.m. Reports say the child was “near traffic alone and wearing only a diaper on Western Avenue.”. The caller told officers that they had...
Comments / 0