TELL CITY (11/10/22) – Authorities in Perry County, Indiana say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning. Cannelton Police attempted to stop a truck along Indiana Highway 66 for speeding. The driver did not stop and fled, firing shots at the vehicle before abandoning the vehicle and taking another. He fled to Tell City and into an apartment. 22-year-old Peyton Masterson of Tell City was communicating with officers from a second-story window when he fired on them. A Tell City officer returned fire and struck Masterson, killing him. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday as an investigation is on-going.

TELL CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO