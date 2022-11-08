Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxbc1043.com
Floeva E. Elder
Floeva E. Elder, age 87, died on Monday, November 7th, 2022 in Owensboro, KY. She is survived by her daughter, Terry Gray; two sons, Bruce and Paul Elder; two sisters, Ramona Crick and Diana Pate; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at Cloverport Funeral Home on Sunday, November 13th, with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 13th, from 10 AM until the time of service.
wxbc1043.com
Two Checked After Vehicle Strikes Cow
A woman and infant was taken to the hospital after the vehicle that they were in struck a cow late Friday (11/11) night. The Hardinsburg Fire Department along with the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department were called to the scene on South Highway 261, about a mile from US 60, around 11:44 pm Friday.
wxbc1043.com
Veterans Honored
IRVINGTON (11/11/22) – Observances from wreath-laying, breakfast and music programs honored veterans locally on Friday. In Irvington, keynote speaker and 2nd District Congressman Brett Guthrie noted it was important to take the time to honor those who served their country…. Marty Barksdale with the Veterans Memorial…. The Irvington ceremony...
wxbc1043.com
Distillery Announcing New Facility In Beaver Dam; 35 New Jobs
BEAVER DAM, Ky. (AP) — Surging growth in Kentucky’s bourbon industry is reaching Ohio County. Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is planning a distillery and warehouses in the county. Gov. Andy Beshear says the company will invest nearly $22 million and create 35 full-time jobs with the distillery and warehouses in Beaver Dam. The project could grow with a second phase. The first phase includes construction of a facility on 64 acres in Ohio County. The facility is scheduled to become operational next May. The distillery will be capable of producing up to 50,000 barrels of whiskey annually, eventually storing more than 250,000 barrels.
wxbc1043.com
Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Tell City
TELL CITY (11/10/22) – Authorities in Perry County, Indiana say a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Friday morning. Cannelton Police attempted to stop a truck along Indiana Highway 66 for speeding. The driver did not stop and fled, firing shots at the vehicle before abandoning the vehicle and taking another. He fled to Tell City and into an apartment. 22-year-old Peyton Masterson of Tell City was communicating with officers from a second-story window when he fired on them. A Tell City officer returned fire and struck Masterson, killing him. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday as an investigation is on-going.
wxbc1043.com
Albright Wins Coin Toss; Remains 4th District Magistrate
HARDINSBURG (11/10/22) — Incumbent 4th District Magistrate David Albright called “heads”, winning the coin toss to remain on the County’s Fiscal Court for the next four years. Albright and Republican opponent Ronnie Robinson were tied with 572 votes following Tuesday’s election. Per state law, the coin...
wxbc1043.com
DEVELOPING: Coin Toss To Decide Tied Magistrate’s Race
HARDINSBURG (11/10/22) – The lone undecided race from Tuesday’s General Election will be decided later this morning. David Albright and Ronnie Robinson will decide who becomes 4th District Magistrate by way of a coin flip to be held at the Breckinridge County Courthouse. Both candidates finished with 572 votes in the vote totals on Tuesday. State law prescribes that a coin flip be used to settle ties and after reviews of the vote total cannot determine a winner.
Comments / 0