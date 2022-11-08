Read full article on original website
Ottawa's 'Magic Of Lights' Returns With A New Prehistoric Christmas Scene & Festive Pit Stop
Sparkly holiday magic will surround you at this 2-kilometre light trail in Ottawa with almost one million twinkly lights and there are so many new displays to see this year. Magic of Lights returns for another season at Wesley Clover Parks and for the first time there is a walkable "pit stop" area in addition to the drive-through event.
Make more memories this Christmas at Gaylord Palms
Make more memories this Christmas at Gaylord Palms. It’s on everyone’s mind this season: what do I buy the person who has everything?. We want more for them than trinkets that may break in a few months, baubles that will get lost under the bed, and technology that will soon be obsolete.
Holiday Fun: A Guide to Christmas Events in Temecula
‘Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. Do you love to decorate your home with extravagant lights or festive inflatables? Then you should enter the 'Twas the Lights Before Christmas Home Decorating Display. The deadline to enter is December 11th. A map of all of the homes will be published online for residents to enjoy.
