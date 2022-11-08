Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville
73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
CBS News
One person rushed to hospital from Lincoln Park condo building fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital from a fire in a Lincoln Park condo building Friday night. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 835-37 W. Belden Ave., and the back porches were also on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
oakpark.com
Parking rates higher, free parking sliced
This story was updated Nov. 10 to correct data regarding parking rates. The ever-present issue of parking in Oak Park has returned to the village board, which is considering raising parking garage and meter rates in an effort to gnaw away at the $22.4 million the village owes in parking related bond debt.
Loop crash: Car hits State Street building; driver taken to hospital, CPD and CFD say
A building inspector was called to the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Academy expanding, moving special needs school to Northern suburbs
Maryville Academy is moving - and expanding - its special needs school in the northern suburbs. The administration broke ground on the new Charles H. Walsh Sr. Academy and Career Tech High School earlier this week.
nadignewspapers.com
Small park on state-owned land near Gunnison-Laramie in Jefferson Park is in the works, as volunteers for nearby Olive’s Neighborhood Garden for the Hungry working with NeighborSpace
Plans are in the works for a 3,500-square-foot park on a state-owned lot in Jefferson Park near the southeast corner of Gunnison Street and Laramie Avenue, where a house was removed 70 years ago for the construction of the Kennedy Expressway. The triangular-shaped lot, which includes a variety of plantings...
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
Woman carjacked while exiting vehicle in Wicker Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked in the Wicker Park neighborhood Thursday night, according to police. Police said around 10:11 p.m., the woman, 66, was exiting her vehicle, in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue, when an unknown male approached her, snatched the keys from her hand, and fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.
3 shot at restaurant on Far South Side: officials
Three people were shot Thursday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
Carjacking suspects hospitalized after I-55 chase ends in crash on SW Side: Illinois State Police
An I-55 police chase ended in a crash early Friday morning, ISP said.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
thehinsdalean.com
Police discover early morning fire
Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
Chicago bars in River North, Archer Heights close doors after 1 killed, 8 hurt in weekend shootings
Two Chicago bars have shut their doors after shootings broke out at both.
Chicago's Polar Express Train Ride Cancelled for 2022 Season
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story indicated that The Polar Express at Chicago's Union Station was cancelled in 2021, however, the event ran for a period of time before closing early for the season. The information has been corrected. Pajama-clad riders that were hopeful to hop on Union...
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
‘We are devastated’: Chesterton teacher dead following 6-vehicle crash; speed blamed
PORTAGE, Ind. — A Chesterton middle school teacher died following a six-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Portage. At around 5:45 p.m., authorities responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles. Portage police believe a 42-year-old man, driving a gray Cadillac SUV, was traveling at “an extreme […]
