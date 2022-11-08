ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Road closures planned in Schererville and Merrillville

73rd Avenue will be closed in Merrillville next week. Starting Monday, 73rd will be closed between Taft and Arthur Boulevard for a NIPSCO project. It'll be closed between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for two days, weather-permitting. The town asks drivers to use Taft, U.S. 30 and Broadway as a...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
oakpark.com

Parking rates higher, free parking sliced

This story was updated Nov. 10 to correct data regarding parking rates. The ever-present issue of parking in Oak Park has returned to the village board, which is considering raising parking garage and meter rates in an effort to gnaw away at the $22.4 million the village owes in parking related bond debt.
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Small park on state-owned land near Gunnison-Laramie in Jefferson Park is in the works, as volunteers for nearby Olive’s Neighborhood Garden for the Hungry working with NeighborSpace

Plans are in the works for a 3,500-square-foot park on a state-owned lot in Jefferson Park near the southeast corner of Gunnison Street and Laramie Avenue, where a house was removed 70 years ago for the construction of the Kennedy Expressway. The triangular-shaped lot, which includes a variety of plantings...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked while exiting vehicle in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked in the Wicker Park neighborhood Thursday night, according to police. Police said around 10:11 p.m., the woman, 66, was exiting her vehicle, in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue, when an unknown male approached her, snatched the keys from her hand, and fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV. No injuries were reported. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Police discover early morning fire

Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL

