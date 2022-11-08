Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: Gene Snitsky & His Wife Backstage At WWE RAW
Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky and his wife were backstage visiting at last night’s WWE RAW TV tapings. Snitsky and WWE are said to be on good terms and he often visits when they come to his hometown. You can check out a photo of Snitsky and his wife...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: Chris Jericho Performs In Costume On The Masked Singer
Chris Jericho may be known as a rock star thanks to Fozzy, but he performed in a much different setting this week. On the latest episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ Jericho performed in costume as ‘The Bride.’. The hit series sees celebrities perform in disguises, with the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Tag Team Set to Reunite at NJPW Strong: Detonation
Former Lucha House Party teammates Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik are set to reunite outside of WWE as part of NJPW Strong: Detonation on November 30th. The two stars haven’t teamed together since their time in WWE as part of The Lucha House Party and were even released together in November 2021.
ringsidenews.com
Jason Jordan Was Very Busy Backstage During WWE RAW This Week
Jason Jordan was promoted to the role of Lead Producer last year. This came after John Laurinaitis was moved to overseeing talent relations. Seth Rollins is one of the most popular and consistent performers on the WWE roster today. The Visionary has gained a reputation as an incredible storyteller inside the squared circle. It looks like Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins’ segments.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT Results for November 8, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT is presented from the WWE Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida. Follow along here for results of all the matches and noteworthy moments and keep refreshing for updates. Be sure to chat it up in the comments below and tell us your thoughts while watching this episode!
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya Immediately Contacted Sasha Banks After Being Cleared To Wrestle Again
Saraya contacted Sasha Banks immediately after being cleared to wrestle, the AEW star has confirmed. At a WWE Live event in December 2017, Saraya suffered an injury during a match with Banks, which would force the Brit to retire the following April. Speaking on ‘The Sessions’ Saraya told Renee Paquette...
411mania.com
Updated Card For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling
Big Time Wrestling his hosting Ricky Steamboat’s return to the ring for the first time since 2010, and an updated card for the event is online. BTW has the following lineup set for the show, which takes place on November 27th in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat &...
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling News – Bully Ray, Samoa Joe, Zicky Dice, Kevin Nash, Sting, More
Impact Wrestling posted the following Digital Exclusive featuring Bully Ray & Zicky Dice:. Impact Wrestling posted a video of PJ Black’s recent promo. You can check that out below:. Impact Wrestling posted the following video today, looking at Samoa Joe’s TNA Wrestling debut:. “The Samoan Submission Machine arrives...
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Roman Reigns record, Asuka & IYO SKY, Jim Ross
NWA's Billy Corgan confused by Nick Aldis' actions, thinks he's 'working an angle'. The Young Bucks file trademark for 'The Wayward Sons'. WWE announces 'The Search for Africa's Next Superstar'. Latest Audio:. Latest Free YouTube Video:. INLINE. This Week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter:. *Match and performer of the week. *WWE business...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE RAW News – JBL/Baron Corbin, The Bloodline/The New Day, More
As seen during Monday night’s episode of RAW, Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in a singles match. You can check out some highlights from that bout below:. Also on RAW, Matt Riddle came out to assist The New Day in their ongoing battle with The Bloodline. Prior to The...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal
We have a new update to pass along regarding AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery, and the possibility of a new deal. Last week it was reported that AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner. The show is expected to be a behind-the-scenes look at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Promises A Newsworthy Episode Of AEW Dynamite Tonight
AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype the show and noted it would be newsworthy. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) are expected to return any time now as they’ve been backstage at recent Dynamite events, so that is something to keep an eye on. Khan wrote the following:
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated AEW Full Gear Card – 8 Matches Confirmed
We now have eight matches confirmed for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the updated card for the show below:. AEW World Championship Match:. Jon Moxley vs. MJF. AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals:. Competitors TBA. AEW Tag...
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39?
Although John Cena’s last match at a premium live event was at WWE SummerSlam 2021 in a loss to Roman Reigns, he is expected to return to in-ring action in 2023. Cena made his last appearance on WWE TV in June to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company on RAW and was introduced by Vince McMahon.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Talent To Be In Lifetime Movie ‘Bad Tenant’
Laura ‘The Bunny’ Dennis will be starring in ‘Bad Tenant.’. Tampa Bay Times published a feature story about the AEW talent filming for a role in the Lifetime movie ‘Bad Tenant.’ It was shot in the Tampa Bay area from late October through early November.
Wrestling World Reacts To The John Cena, 2023 Report
Pro wrestling legend John Cena is reportedly expected to compete at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year, per Wrestle Ops. 2022 is the first season since his debut in 2002 that Cena hasn't appeared in a match for WWE. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to this exciting...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wheeler Yuta Reveals What The Blackpool Combat Club’s Group Chat Is Like
During a recent appearance on the “Mack Mania” podcast, AEW wrestler Wheeler Yuta commented on being a member of the Blackpool Combat Club and what their group chat is like. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the Blackpool Combat Club’s group chat: “I...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Set To Make Its Debut In The UK
All Elite Wrestling is coming to the United Kingdom. During Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone announced that a live event in the country will be taking place in 2023. The official announcement regarding the event and where it’ll be taking place will be coming on...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Veteran Expected To Return To Action Soon
Robert Roode is expected to return to the ring soon and may possibly switch WWE brands when he does. In September, the veteran wrestler shared a picture of Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, Alabama, and acknowledged going home after what he believed was a successful trip. He also mentioned that he was suffering from injuries.
