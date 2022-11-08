ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Washington Examiner

Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up

PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
BRADDOCK, PA
Carscoops

Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations

Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Veterans Day rain beats previous Pittsburgh record

PITTSBURGH — Someone might have brought around a cloudto rain on a few parades Friday, but this Veterans Day rain did more than that. It also broke a Pittsburgh record. Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Kasey Reigner talks about today's record as well as flood risks in the video above.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots

PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus.  The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold

The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
CBS Pittsburgh

More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13

Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

