Washington Examiner
Democrats have mastered mail balloting. Republicans will pay if they fail to step up
PITTSBURGH — The first thing Allegheny County Republican Chairman Sam DeMarco saw on election night after the polls closed was the more than 100,000 votes from his home county that dropped for Democrat John Fetterman through mail-in ballots. Although he wasn’t sure just yet that that meant the race was lost, he also knew Republicans needed to fix something in the party’s way of doing things going forward.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
wtae.com
Neighbors in Braddock react to Fetterman's Senate win
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Neighbors in Braddock are expressing hometown pride after former mayor John Fetterman secured a win in the race for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat. "It means we have a chance, and he's going to represent us," Jasmine Bailey said as she was dropping her child off at day care.
Carscoops
Pennsylvania Slaps Titling Suspension On Two Carvana Locations
Carvana is in legal trouble yet again, and the consequence this time is that two of its locations in Pennsylvania will no longer be able to perform motor vehicle titling and registration actions. Both will still be able to sell vehicles, though. The suspension will affect locations in Philadelphia and...
wtae.com
Teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District vote to authorize a strike
CLYMER, Pa. — The Penns Manor Education Association announced Friday morning that teachers in the Penns Manor Area School District have voted to authorize a strike. The vote comes more than three months after their most recent contract expired on July 31. The union said their goal is not...
wtae.com
Veterans Day rain beats previous Pittsburgh record
PITTSBURGH — Someone might have brought around a cloudto rain on a few parades Friday, but this Veterans Day rain did more than that. It also broke a Pittsburgh record. Pittsburgh's Action Weather meteorologist Kasey Reigner talks about today's record as well as flood risks in the video above.
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Chris Deluzio Declares Himself Winner Of US House Seat Representing Pennsylvania
The Democratic candidate to represent Pennsylvania's 17th District, Christopher Deluzio has declared himself the winner of his race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer. He posted the announcement on Twitter shortly after 11 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. "I am honored and grateful that the people of #PA17 have elected me as...
wtae.com
Allegheny County election results
Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
Westmoreland's support of GOP candidates not enough for Pa. victories
Although many agree Westmoreland County is a key to victory for state Republican candidates, the margins of victory here this week weren’t enough to translate into statewide wins for GOP gubernatorial and senate hopefuls. “It’s our job to run up the score, and it didn’t happen enough last night,”...
Rainfall record set in region; flooding affects roads in 3 counties
Heavy rain fueled by remnants of Hurricane Nicole poured a record level of rain on Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday. The National Weather Service reported 2.36 inches of rain had fallen in Pittsburgh as of 10:30 p.m. — easily breaking the previous record daily rainfall for Nov. 11. That was just 0.72 inch, set in 1982.
wtae.com
Allegheny County publishes list of incorrectly dated ballots
PITTSBURGH — Even as people are returning their mail-in ballot at the last minute at the Allegheny County Election Division office at the County Office Building in Downtown Pittsburgh, some of about 1,000 other people have gotten late word about a problem with the dating on their mail-in ballot envelopes.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
wtae.com
Beaver County election results
Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
butlerradio.com
Penn Theater In The Process Of Being Sold
The Penn Theater is one small step away from being sold. The City of Butler Redevelopment Authority approved the sale to Butler native Bryan Frenchak at their Thursday afternoon meeting. The sale price of $65,000 will go directly to the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation which provided $250,000 to the...
More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Nov. 11-13
Hours for the annual Holiday Mart will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. More than a dozen artists and artisans will offer American-made items suitable for gift-giving, including jewelry, architectural illustrations, prints, paintings, hand-blown glass, textiles, pottery, cards, ornaments, wall art and more.
