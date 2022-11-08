Read full article on original website
Canada’s Teacher’s Pension Fund Faces Investment Issue in FTX’s Liquidity Crunch
The pension fund invested an undisclosed amount in FTX during a $420 million funding round last October. Canada’s Ontario Teachers Pension Plan (OTPP) is in jeopardy due to its large investment in the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which is currently facing a significant liquidity crunch. A recent report from The...
They Dont Have Anything We Dont Have: CZ on Why The FTX Deal Fell Through
With consumer confidence shaken, CZ believes that the event will serve as a “wake-up call” in the long term to learn how to deal with risks that come with the nascent industry. FTX has lost several potential rescuers after shady details of the internal workings continue to emerge....
CoinShares Reports Over $30 Million Worth of Crypto Stuck on FTX
Around 11% of CoinShares’ total net asset value is held in the distressed crypto platform FTX. Europe’s largest digital asset investment and trading group – CoinShares – revealed that approximately 11% of its total net asset value is situated on the crypto exchange FTX. Another firm...
FTX Collapse Triggers Over 80K Bitcoin Outflow From Exchanges
The liquidity crunch has left many users offloading their tokens over concerns of a deeper plunge while others resorted to moving their funds off exchanges. FTX’s collapse has significantly dented the confidence of investors in centralized crypto exchanges. Amidst the subsequent financial turmoil and reports about the troubled crypto exchange tapping customer funds to fund risky bets, the golden rule of crypto – “not your keys, not your coins” has taken a center stage in popular discourse once again.
FTX Melts Down, Crypto Market in Fear of Massive Contagion: This Week’s Recap
FTX filed for bankruptcy. SBF resigned as CEO. Crypto markets lost billions – this is the weekly recap. The past seven days were undoubtedly the most emotional, unexpected, and for many – devastating in a long time. One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges – FTX – filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with the US after failing to honor customer withdrawals and revealing a multi-billion liquidity hole.
Bahamas Regulator Freezes Assets Belonging to Beleaguered FTX Crypto Exchange
The crypto exchange’s problems continue to worsen even after SBF’s recent apology. Amid the problems plaguing cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) has frozen the firm’s assets. The Bahamian regulator also got the court to appoint a provisional liquidator for FTX. In a...
Was This Capitulation or More Pain Ahead for BTC Following the FTX Bankruptcy? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Market participants are going through a period of fear and uncertainty as the FTX exchange has recently announced bankruptcy after facing a massive liquidity crunch. As a result, Bitcoin plunged and marked a new low at $15.5K. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The $18K level had been supporting...
Sequoia Says Investment in FTX Does Not Negatively Impact its Fund
The company said its total exposure to FTX was a small portion of its entire portfolio. Major venture capital firm Sequoia Capital has written down the value of its investment in the beleaguered crypto exchange FTX, to zero. Notably, the company was part of the investors who participated in FTX’s...
Bitcoin Will Be The Winner: Michael Saylor on the FTX Collapse
Michael Saylor thinks the FTX fiasco could accelerate the enforcement of appropriate crypto rules. The prominent bitcoin bull – Michael Saylor – opined that the FTX crisis will have certain benefits on bitcoin. In his view, the turbulence will eliminate thousands of useless digital assets while the primary...
Coinbase Dismisses 60 People due to the Intensifying Crypto Winter (Report)
The meltdown of FTX and the consecutive crash of the crypto market triggered additional layoffs in Coinbase. The US-based cryptocurrency exchange – Coinbase – reportedly reduced its team by 60 people following the FTX saga and the consecutive plunge of the market. Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said...
Bitcoin Plunges Toward $16K on More FTX Bad News (Market Watch)
Crypto markets shed another $30 billion following the news of FTX’s bankruptcy and, subsequently, the reported hack. The past couple of days have been a complete rollercoaster in the cryptocurrency field, and there are no signs of slowing down. Just yesterday, FTX officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy...
Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London
[PR – Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire]. Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote to attendees and engaging with partners and industry executives. The event is one of Europe’s most influential crypto events of 2022 and brought together influential leaders and industry experts from around the world.
Vitalik Buterin Shares Thoughts About Sam Bankman-Fried Following FTX Fallout
Vitalik Buterin has shared some thoughts on SBF and the way the community has reacted to the whole fiasco so far. The co-founder of Ethereum has shared some thoughts on the FTX fallout and, more precisely, on the reaction toward the former CEO – Sam Bankman-Fried. It appears that...
Transak Launches Crypto-to-Fiat Off-Ramp for Over 40 Crypto Assets
The events of recent days have highlighted the importance of functioning and reliable on- and off-ramps. Transak, a leading Web3 onboarding infrastructure provider, is taking a step in this direction, announcing the launch of its crypto-to-fiat off-ramping service. Let’s unpack. What is Transak?. Transak is a leading Web3 onboarding...
Bitcoin Lightning Is Now Available on 1xBit
The Bitcoin Lightning Network is now a reality 1xBit, the crypto sportsbook. Just like its name, it promises to change how Bitcoin transactions work and offer an alternative pathway to betting and crypto transactions. Here is everything you need to know about the Lightning Bitcoin Network. Origins of the Bitcoin...
FTX and Alameda File for Bankruptcy, SBF Resigns as CEO
FTX, Alameda Research, and 130 affiliated companies filed for voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the US. SBF resigned as CEO. FTX has filed for Chapter 11 Proceedings in the United States. This follows the fiasco over the past couple of days where the company failed to honor its customer’s withdrawal requests.
Binance CZ: FTX Demise is Crypto’s 2008 Financial Crisis
CZ believes that although the FTX fiasco will have cascading effects, the market will eventually heal itself. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has expressed his belief in the ability of the crypto market to heal itself once the full impact of FTX’s implosion is felt.
Solana Crashes 12% Overnight as Crypto Markets Bleed Out (Market Watch)
Solana crashed by around 12% in the past 24 hours as the market continues bleeding out following the FTX fallout. The cryptocurrency market continues to bleed out and in the past 24 hours, its total capitalization shed another $20 billion. The majority of coins are well in the red and...
Over $400 Million Drained From FTX Account Hours After Declaring Bankruptcy
FTX might have suffered a hack for over $400 million hours after declaring bankruptcy. The problems with FTX don’t seem to stop. After failing to honor customer withdrawals, revealing a multi-billion hole in its balance sheet, and ultimately declaring bankruptcy, the exchange is suffering another major exploit. Millions of...
