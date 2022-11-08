The liquidity crunch has left many users offloading their tokens over concerns of a deeper plunge while others resorted to moving their funds off exchanges. FTX’s collapse has significantly dented the confidence of investors in centralized crypto exchanges. Amidst the subsequent financial turmoil and reports about the troubled crypto exchange tapping customer funds to fund risky bets, the golden rule of crypto – “not your keys, not your coins” has taken a center stage in popular discourse once again.

2 DAYS AGO