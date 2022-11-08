Read full article on original website
dmvg
4d ago
Krasner being tough on election intimidation. The Dems are already trying to change the election results with their attempt to count mail in ballots that were missing info.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The AcademyStill UnsolvedPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Temple Owls Score Comeback Win Over Villanova WildcatsFlurrySportsRadnor Township, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
kensingtonvoice.com
In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote
On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly City Council Gets 4 New Members Following Tuesday's Elections
Following Tuesday’s special elections, Philadelphia voters have elected four new City Council members to fill the seats vacated by former members who resigned to run for mayor. The new members include two who will fill at-large seats and two who will fill district seats. Jim Harrity and Sharon Vaughn...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
billypenn.com
Dems take Pa. statewide races; Philly voters cite abortion and democracy; Four new councilmembers | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Shapiro, Fetterman win as Dems take both statewide races in Pa. Instead of an election that dragged on for days — Philly’s ballot counting...
Election Day went smoothly in Philly, with few complaints
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Voting mostly went smoothly in Philadelphia this Election Day, and the city's Election Task Force had a little more than a dozen complaints to deal with throughout the day.The task force was out in full force Tuesday, working to iron out issues happening at polling places in the city. The complaints the task force received were mostly minor, officials said.Voters who spoke to CBS3 reported few issues amid the hustle and bustle at polling places."It was a simple process, I walked in, signed in and voted and it was very quick," said David Goodman, a voter at...
3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood
Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.
Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
Philadelphia Medical Assistant Used Patient's ID For $31K Shopping Spree: AG
A 34-year-old former medical assistant from Philadelphia has been charged with stealing information from her patients to open credit card accounts for wild shopping sprees, authorities said. Ashley Latimer, who worked at Axia Women's Health in Montgomery County, used the cards to spend more than $31,000 on items from Wafair,...
fox29.com
Philadelphia voters await 2022 midterm election results
Philadelphia officials preached patience while awaiting the 2022 midterm election results, as some races could take days to figure out. The senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is of particular significance to the country and is considered a dead heat.
NBC Philadelphia
Temple Students Woken Up, Forced Into Basement, Robbed in Off-Campus Home
Nearly a dozen people, among them Temple University students, were woken up, forced into the basement of an off-campus house and robbed of credit cards, cellphones and a car during a Friday morning home invasion. The incident happened along the 1300 block of North 15th Street around 6 a.m., Philadelphia...
billypenn.com
Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs
Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
swarthmorephoenix.com
DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy
Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
