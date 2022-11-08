ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

dmvg
4d ago

Krasner being tough on election intimidation. The Dems are already trying to change the election results with their attempt to count mail in ballots that were missing info.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
WHYY

Why Rep. Amen Brown is wrong about the National Guard

This article appears ahead of ‘Brokering Peace: The House of Umoja & a Safer Philadelphia,” a WHYY Community Conversation on Nov. 30 focused on improving public safety by revisiting lessons learned from the past. Register here. State Rep. Amen Brown has called on the outgoing governor, Tom Wolf,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

In Tuesday’s midterm elections, Kensington area voters cite crime, trash, homelessness, and abortion rights as motivations to vote

On Tuesday, Kensington area residents went to the polls to vote for the next Pennsylvania governor and other local, state, and federal seats in the 2022 General Election. Despite the area’s historically low turnout, poll workers said that voters showed up in larger numbers than usual at several polling sites in Harrowgate and Kensington.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly City Council Gets 4 New Members Following Tuesday's Elections

Following Tuesday’s special elections, Philadelphia voters have elected four new City Council members to fill the seats vacated by former members who resigned to run for mayor. The new members include two who will fill at-large seats and two who will fill district seats. Jim Harrity and Sharon Vaughn...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Election Day went smoothly in Philly, with few complaints

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Voting mostly went smoothly in Philadelphia this Election Day, and the city's Election Task Force had a little more than a dozen complaints to deal with throughout the day.The task force was out in full force Tuesday, working to iron out issues happening at polling places in the city. The complaints the task force received were mostly minor, officials said.Voters who spoke to CBS3 reported few issues amid the hustle and bustle at polling places."It was a simple process, I walked in, signed in and voted and it was very quick," said David Goodman, a voter at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Khaliyl Gilbert wanted to be a Philly cop. His murder is still unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- At 22, Khaliyl Gilbert was making a difference.The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with a huge smile, was already a pillar in his community and was on track to become a police officer. He got accepted to a police training program. There were 100 graduates, and he was supposed to be one of them. "He was supposed to be in that class," mom Jeanine Gilbert told CBS3.But somebody shot Gilbert on Oct. 9, 2021, outside a fast food restaurant near Broad Street and Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.When Jeanine Gilbert first heard what happened,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia voters await 2022 midterm election results

Philadelphia officials preached patience while awaiting the 2022 midterm election results, as some races could take days to figure out. The senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is of particular significance to the country and is considered a dead heat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Democrats could take Pa. House for the first time since 2010, with key races still pending in the Philly suburbs

Democrats may take control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 after the first general election under a newly redistricted legislative map. Republicans have controlled both chambers in Harrisburg since 2011, and the state Senate has been majority-Republican since 1994. Many legislative races were close...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
swarthmorephoenix.com

DelCo Democrats, Elected Leaders Celebrate Wins at Swarthmore Watch Party

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m., the Delaware County Democrats hosted an election night watch party at the Swarthmore Inn. Swarthmore’s local Democratic delegation, including Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, Pennsylvania State Senator Tim Kearney, and Pennsylvania House Representatives Jennifer O’Mara and Leanne Krueger, were in attendance. Scanlon,...
SWARTHMORE, PA
Still Unsolved

Rookie Cop Shot Right After Graduating The Academy

Khaliyl Gilbert(Philadelphia Police Department) Khaliyl Gilbert was just 22 years old when he was met with tragedy. At a young age, Gilbert was already looking to make a difference in the world. The young man, a Strawberry Mansion High School graduate with was said to be a pillar in his community and was on the road to becoming a police officer. He was seemingly following in the footsteps of his uncle, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Highway Patrol unit. For that reason, he was ecstatic when he learned that he got accepted to a police training program. That year, there were 100 graduates in his class. Sadly, Gilbert wouldn’t get a chance to be one of them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

