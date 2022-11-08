ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

From inflation to education, here's what Alabama voters are saying at the polls

By Brian Lyman, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SS6Gn_0j3WKcSm00

Editor's note: While results were not available by press time, our journalists worked late into the night to get election results, reactions and analysis on montgomeryadvertiser.com. We will also run this coverage in Thursday's print and e-editions.

Voters filling polling places in Montgomery County on Tuesday had some shared concerns and individual reasons for casting their ballots.

Alabama seemed to be on pace to meet or nearly meet a midterm turnout record from 2018 when about 50% of registered voters cast ballots. Secretary of State John Merrill said in a phone interview Tuesday that the state was trending toward a 44% turnout, nearly meeting the office’s projections of 45% to 50%. Merrill said turnout seemed heavier in north Alabama, with several competitive races there.

In interviews at polling sites in Montgomery and Pike Road, more than two dozen voters said they were worried about the direction of the country, citing inflation and crime. But those voters had other issues of concern and disagreed about solutions.

Those who cast straight Republican ballots, like Jane Reding, a retired retail worker from Pike Road, blamed the Biden administration for the economy.

“I’m tired of all my money running out at the end of the month,” she said. “I’m tired of paying as much as I pay for gas. I mean, everything was fine until Biden came into office.”

Jim Mills of Pike Road, who finances automobiles, also voted straight-ticket Republican. He said he considered inflation “a tax on everybody.”

“That cuts the standard of living, and anything you know that has anything to do with business is slowed down, and everybody suffers,” he said.

Other Republican voters emphasized issues of concern to the GOP base, such as immigration. Linda Jackson, a Mathews resident and retiree from a communications company, said she wanted to see “our border situation under control.”

“We don’t need to let just anybody in,” she said. “And the people who are legitimately needing asylum, it needs to be easier for them. But you can’t just let everybody in.”

Those who supported Democrats also cited the economy, though they often cited more local issues, including education. Bill Paul, a retired Retirement Systems of Alabama executive, said he doubted that Republicans could address issues the country is facing.

“All Republicans say basically the same thing: that they’re conservative, that they believe in God — all of this stuff," he said. “And I’m like, ‘You know what? You don’t tell me what you want to do. I want to know what you want.”

Joseph Caver, a writer and historian who voted mostly for Democrats, said he feared the impact of Republican policies nationwide.

“The further tilting to the right, it’s not good for African Americans, women or children,” he said. “So that’s the reason I came out.”

Supporters of both parties also cited crime as a concern, though many were less sure about the right approach. Shiron Brookins, a Montgomery Public Schools teacher who voted for Democrats, said she wanted elected officials to address education.

“Those two go hand in hand,” she said. “Most of the crimes that are committed by young people, 9 times out of 10 they should be in school. Education is key.”

Voters also had individual concerns. Jack Burns, who works in the Alabama Secretary of State’s office, cited crime and the economy as priorities, but he also said he wanted to see a state lottery. Alabama is the only state east of the Mississippi River to be without one.

“That’s the main thing on my agenda,” he said. “You have the state lottery.”

Emily Burge, a Montgomery nurse, said she was less concerned about supporting individual candidates than voting against other ones, though she declined to identify who was who.

“It’s always important to vote,” she said.

Marty Williams of Montgomery, who split her ticket, said she wanted to see more work addressing mental health issues.

“If we take care of the mental health issues, we’re going to take care of a lot of the homelessness issues,” she said.

Cornell Johnson of Pike Road said he wanted to see the end of gerrymandering of political districts. “A particular party can do that to try to make things work in their favor,” he said.

Many voters also expressed regrets about the age of polarization and said they wished there would be more discussion and negotiation among leaders.

“When I was in elementary school, we sat and listened and learned and talked to each other without being bitter and without being ugly,” said Jacqueline Ginright of Montgomery, a retiree from the Alabama Department of Revenue. “And if we do that, with respect, we can get some justice.”

Miles away in Pike Road, Chris Brown, who voted for Republicans, Libertarians and Democrats, expressed a similar wish.

“We need to maybe come together as a nation,” he said.

This story was reported by Alex Gladden, Brian Lyman, Evan Mealins and Jemma Stephenson. It was written by Lyman.

Brian Lyman covers politics and state government for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at 334-240-0185 or blyman@gannett.com.

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Republicans tighten grip on ruby red Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama turned an even darker shade of red for Republicans following Tuesday’s elections, according to a preliminary analysis by the party. The GOP tightened its grips on the levers of government in a state where it already enjoys a supermajority in both legislative chambers, full control of every statewide office and all but one of the seven congressional seats.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama Republicans name new leadership following elections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House Republican Caucus met in Montgomery Thursday to nominate new leadership following Tuesday’s general election. Among those moving up is current House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, who will become Alabama Speaker of the House. Ledbetter, who also serves as the vice chair...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Alabama Big 10 Mayors: Alabama now a safer place due to Aniah’s Law

The Alabama Big 10 Mayors today thanked Alabama voters for making Alabama safer by showing up at the polls and voting for Amendment 1 – Aniah’s Law. Under current Alabama law, judges have limited authority to deny bail to violent offenders unless the suspect is charged with a capital offense or poses a flight risk. That means that dangerous criminals are often released back onto the streets, even when it is likely they will commit more violent crimes as soon as they make bail.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Poll: Four out of five Alabama voters support medical cannabis

As applications for licenses are sent out, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Association released poll numbers today showing four in five Alabama voters strongly support medical cannabis. “These numbers are a little better than even we expected,” AMCA Executive Director Patrick Lindsey said. “It shows both the need for the product,...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives — becoming the second consecutive North Alabamian to wield the speaker’s gavel. Ledbetter Expected to be Next Alabama House Speaker. Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter will succeed Rep. Mac McCutcheon as Speaker of the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy