Indian Child Welfare Act case goes before Supreme Court. Here's what's at stake.

Sheku ("hello" in Oneida) and yaw^ko ("thank you") for reading the First Nations Wisconsin newsletter.

One important case that most of Indian Country will be paying attention to this week is being argued in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The court will hear oral arguments Wednesday challenging and defending the Indian Child Welfare Act, which could set back efforts to protect Native children from unnecessary removals and even have far-reaching implications for federal Indian law.

The law was enacted by Congress in 1978 to address the disproportionate rates at which Native children were removed from their homes by public and private agencies and placed in institutions or with non-Native families.

Oneida Nation is one of five tribal nations in the country intervening in the case on the side of the U.S. government to defend the 44-year-old law, which they call "central to our sovereign interests in protecting our children."

A rally to save the Indian Child Welfare Act is being held in Oneida Wednesday that USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will have coverage of. We also will be covering the case closely.

Organizers argue that if the law is repealed, “The sovereignty of tribal nations would be rolled back limiting their ability to help families reunify and place Indigenous children in the foster care system with relatives or into Indigenous homes, maintaining cultural connections in the lives of Indigenous youth.”

The case originated when the state of Texas and residents Chad and Jennifer Brackeen sued the U.S. government in 2017 after the Brackeens' adoption request for a child they had fostered for more than a year was initially denied. The child was eligible for citizenship in the Navajo Nation, which had found a potential Navajo family for the child in New Mexico. The Brackeens ultimately were allowed to adopt the child.

"Haaland v. Brackeen is probably the biggest case to hit the Supreme Court in decades," said Matthew Fletcher, professor of law at the University of Michigan. "If Texas and the Brackeens win, much of the foundation of federal Indian law will be shaken to its core."

Depending on how the court rules, Fletcher said it could have major implications for criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country, environmental protections on reservations, even Congress's power to implement and enforce treaty rights.

If you like this newsletter, please invite a friend to subscribe to it. And if you have tips or suggestions for this newsletter, please email me at fvaisvilas@gannett.com.

About me

I'm Frank Vaisvilas, a Report For America corps member based at the Green Bay Press-Gazette covering Native American issues in Wisconsin. You can reach me at 815-260-2262 or fvaisvilas@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @vaisvilas_frank. Please consider supporting journalism that informs our democracy with a tax-deductible gift to this reporting effort at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA.