A man armed with a knife was arrested at a Wisconsin polling place after he demanded election workers 'stop the voting,' local police said

A voting booth at the Gates of Heaven Synagogue on November 8, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

A man armed with a knife demanded election workers in Wisconsin "stop the voting," police said.

Workers at a polling station in West Bend called police, who said arrested a 38-year-old man.

Police said voting was paused for 30 minutes and that no one was hurt.

A man armed with a knife was arrested after he showed up at a Wisconsin polling station and demanded election workers shut down the vote, local police said on Tuesday.

Staff at the West Bend Community Memorial Library called police at around 12:35 p.m. local time saying an armed man had shown up and ordered staff to "stop the voting," the city of West Bend's police department said in a statement.

Police said cops took a 38-year-old man into custody, and that voting was paused for 30 minutes while law enforcement officials investigated the location. No one was hurt and there isn't any other threat against the polling place, police added.

The library is a polling location for West Bend, a city of over 30,000 people north of Milwaukee in the southeast part of the state.

"All library staff, election officials, and citizens are safe and the polling site is re-opened," West Bend police said, adding that they "would like to thank the library staff for taking quick action and voters who waited patiently to vote."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel cited a poll worker at the site as saying that voters and children took shelter in a closed-door voting room after the incident unfolded.

Wisconsin's Elections Commission did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the incident.

Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, officials have voiced their concerns over the possibility of violence and other disruptions unfolding.