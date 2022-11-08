ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

A man armed with a knife was arrested at a Wisconsin polling place after he demanded election workers 'stop the voting,' local police said

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvYIW_0j3WKX0100
A voting booth at the Gates of Heaven Synagogue on November 8, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

  • A man armed with a knife demanded election workers in Wisconsin "stop the voting," police said.
  • Workers at a polling station in West Bend called police, who said arrested a 38-year-old man.
  • Police said voting was paused for 30 minutes and that no one was hurt.

A man armed with a knife was arrested after he showed up at a Wisconsin polling station and demanded election workers shut down the vote, local police said on Tuesday.

Staff at the West Bend Community Memorial Library called police at around 12:35 p.m. local time saying an armed man had shown up and ordered staff to "stop the voting," the city of West Bend's police department said in a statement.

Police said cops took a 38-year-old man into custody, and that voting was paused for 30 minutes while law enforcement officials investigated the location. No one was hurt and there isn't any other threat against the polling place, police added.

The library is a polling location for West Bend, a city of over 30,000 people north of Milwaukee in the southeast part of the state.

"All library staff, election officials, and citizens are safe and the polling site is re-opened," West Bend police said, adding that they "would like to thank the library staff for taking quick action and voters who waited patiently to vote."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel cited a poll worker at the site as saying that voters and children took shelter in a closed-door voting room after the incident unfolded.

Wisconsin's Elections Commission did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment on the incident.

Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, officials have voiced their concerns over the possibility of violence and other disruptions unfolding.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Steve Rogers
3d ago

Too many freaking whackos nowadays who feel empowered to use violence to push their asinine conspiracy theories.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Non-binding referenda on marijuana legalization, abortion rights pass with ease in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. – Three non-binding referendum questions on marijuana legalization, marijuana record expungement and repealing Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban passed by wide margins in Dane County on Tuesday, but in Wisconsin, voters don’t have the power to vote to directly change laws. “Wisconsin does not have binding referendums as a state, but (what) we can do is do advisory referendums...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘The people have spoken’: Wisconsin abortion advocates tout midterm turnout, Democratic victories

MADISON, Wis. — Abortion rights advocates who worked to rally support for Democratic candidates after the fall of the Roe vs. Wade decision said Wednesday that victories by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul are proof of voters’ support for abortion access. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin President and CEO Tanya Atkinson said during a virtual press conference...
MADISON, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Evers, Dems Win Statewide Races

MADISON, WI (WRN-WSAU) — It was a good night for statewide Democrats on Tuesday. Tony Evers wins a second term as governor beating challenger Tim Michels 51-48%. As expected, Evers won the strongholds of Madison and Milwaukee but did better in the Republican “WOW” counties surrounding Milwaukee then he did in his win over Scott Walker in 2018.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tony Evers eyes 2nd term

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers is running for a second term as Wisconsin's governor, facing Republican challenger Tim Michels on the Nov. 8 midterm elections ballot. Evers planned to celebrate victory at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, as he did in 2018. Supporters filed in Tuesday night, and there were...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted on multiple warrants

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals arrested a man Friday who they said was wanted on multiple warrants in multiple jurisdictions. Officials said Kolby Smith, 24, has warrants issued for charges of felon in possession of a firearm, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of an illegal article, 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, violating parole and battery. Police in Beloit tried to...
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Two Men Arrested in Rock County for 4th OWI’s

Two men are arrested in Rock County within ten hours, each charged with their 4th OWI offense. The first happened Monday afternoon, when Janesville Police say in a release they pulled over 32-year-old Humberto Munoz-Villalba of Janesville for speeding on Beloit Avenue and Mockingbird Lane. An officer noticed an odor of intoxicants emanating from Munoz-Villalba’s vehicle as well as open cans of beer in plain view. The release says Munoz-Villalba had slurred speech, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and also smelled of intoxicants. Following an inability to finish field sobriety tests, Munoz-Villalba was arrested on the OWI charge. Results of his blood tests are still pending. The second incident happened in the area of North Clear Lake Road near West Highway 59 in Milton Township. A release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a Dodge Magnum driven by 44-year-old William D. Peat of Milton (pictured) due to traffic violations. When the deputy approached the vehicle, Peat was reported to have displayed signs of intoxication. An investigation by the sheriff’s office led to the arrest of Peat for Operating While Intoxicated. Peat is being held in the Rock County Jail for Jail Court.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Milwaukee Election Official Charged With Election Fraud

A former Milwaukee election official has been charged with felony misconduct and election fraud for allegedly giving bogus military ballots to a lawmaker pushing debunked election conspiracy theories. The charges against Kimberly Zapata, the former Milwaukee Election Commission's deputy director, come shortly after she was fired this week. Prosecutors say Zapata gave the false military ballots to Republican State Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who has called for the decertification of the 2020 election results in Wisconsin. Zapata said she had sent the fake ballots to “show how easy it is to commit fraud in this manner,” according to a criminal complaint cited by the AP. She now could face up to five years in prison if convicted. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s elections commission administrator, called the incident a “deeply unfortunate violation of trust” and stressed that election fraud is actually very rare.Read it at Associated Press
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Business Insider

Business Insider

718K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy