Belmont, NC

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Belmont

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 4 days ago

A ticket sold in California may have won the $2 billion Powerball jackpot, but a ticket sold in Belmont for Monday's drawing won someone $50,000.

The historic Powerball drawing produced 10 big wins in the North Carolina, including a $1 million prize for a ticket sold in Wilmington, and the $50,000 ticket sold in Belmont.

The winning ticket in Belmont was sold at the Harris Teeter on South Point Road, according to lottery officials.

North Carolina winners will collect one $1 million prize, a $100,000 prize, and eight $50,000 prizes from the drawing. In all, 343,323 tickets sold in North Carolina won prizes in the drawing. Since Aug. 6 when the jackpot started at $20 million, North Carolinians have won a total of three $1 million prizes, seven $150,000 prizes, six $100,000 prizes, and 39 $50,000 prizes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Nationally, more than 11 million tickets won cash prizes in the drawing and can collect, excluding the $2 billion jackpot, more than $98 million in additional prizes.

The $1 million win in North Carolina – one of 22 nationally – came with a ticket that matched all five white balls.

The $100,000 win came with a $3 Power Play ticket that matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000. The prize then doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn. That ticket was sold at the Walmart on Benvenue Road in Rocky Mount.

The eight $50,000 wins occurred with $2 tickets that matched four white balls and the Powerball. Those wins occurred in Charlotte through Online Play on the lottery’s website and in stores in Gatesville, Winston-Salem, Statesville, Belmont, Fayetteville, Morehead City, and Franklin.

The odds of matching numbers four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@Gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Belmont

