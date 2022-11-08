ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Deputies searching for missing Broward woman

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Deputies searching for missing man with schizophrenia

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia after he left his home unattended. Deputies said at around 8 a.m. on Friday, 22-year-old Bradley Arthur Magallanes left his home without a family member. Magallanes is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a mental capacity of a 6 year old.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Tanker truck crashes on I-95 in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is moving again on I-95 near Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. A tanker truck crashed in the southbound lanes on Wednesday night. Authorities told CBS12 Sports Director John Evenson that the crash involved a law enforcement patrol car. The driver of the patrol car went to the hospital to be evaluated but has since been discharged.
BOCA RATON, FL
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
PALM BEACH, FL
Programming changes due to Hurricane Nicole coverage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are some programming changes to announce in light of our coverage of Hurricane Nicole. Survivor and the Amazing Race can be watched after the Late Late Show on Friday night. Here's the late-night schedule for CBS12:. 12:37 a.m.: The Late Late Show...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Tracking weekend weather changes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — NIGHTTIME UPDATE. Some spotty showers and storms moving through parts of our area through late evening. Otherwise it's clear to partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog again possible in some areas. Morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is looking mostly sunny...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

