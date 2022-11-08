Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Deputies searching for missing Broward woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
cbs12.com
Tasered by police after allegedly hitting senior with a stick, locking herself in her SUV
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — He's 82 and she's 40 years younger but the call to 911 said "Vivica Swanigan had just physically assaulted victim [name] with a stick. [Dispatch] then advised Vivica Swanigan had gotten into her black [SUV] and possibly had the stick inside the vehicle with her."
cbs12.com
Aspiring rappers 'Bloom Shiester,' Derrick held 3 children under 7 at gunpoint, PBSO says
PAHOKEE, Fla. (CBS12) — It's not everyday an 18 year old is booked on one criminal charge and three probation violations. His 20-year-old alleged accomplice was booked on the same criminal charge and two probation violations. But that's what happened when the robbery supervisor for the Palm Beach County...
cbs12.com
Deputies searching for missing man with schizophrenia
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man diagnosed with schizophrenia after he left his home unattended. Deputies said at around 8 a.m. on Friday, 22-year-old Bradley Arthur Magallanes left his home without a family member. Magallanes is diagnosed with schizophrenia and has a mental capacity of a 6 year old.
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man steals grocery and alcohol from store, said he had a firearm
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after deputies say he stole grocery and alcohol from a store. The theft took place at El Bodegon Grocery Store in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 2. Deputies say when the male was challenged by management, he insinuated that...
cbs12.com
Vroom! Vroom! Deputies looking for electric scooter thief from Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies say they are looking for a man who stole an electric scooter from a CVS in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said the robbery took place on Oct. 24 at the CVS on 101 N Dixie Hwy. Surveillance...
cbs12.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
cbs12.com
Tanker truck crashes on I-95 in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Traffic is moving again on I-95 near Congress Avenue in Boca Raton. A tanker truck crashed in the southbound lanes on Wednesday night. Authorities told CBS12 Sports Director John Evenson that the crash involved a law enforcement patrol car. The driver of the patrol car went to the hospital to be evaluated but has since been discharged.
cbs12.com
Suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at Best Buy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after using a stolen credit card at a Best Buy in Palm Beach County. The incident took place on Oct. 19 around 4:30 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the store. Deputies are looking for him and anyone...
cbs12.com
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
cbs12.com
Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County football games rescheduled following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — All FHSAA Football games in Palm Beach County will be moved to Monday Nov. 14 following Hurricane Nicole. Boca Raton vs. Monarch @ Coconut Creek HS (Broward) - 7:00pm. William T. Dwyer @ Blanche Ely (Broward) - 7:00pm. Winners from the Regional Quarterfinal...
cbs12.com
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
cbs12.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cbs12.com
Programming changes due to Hurricane Nicole coverage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are some programming changes to announce in light of our coverage of Hurricane Nicole. Survivor and the Amazing Race can be watched after the Late Late Show on Friday night. Here's the late-night schedule for CBS12:. 12:37 a.m.: The Late Late Show...
cbs12.com
Tracking weekend weather changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — NIGHTTIME UPDATE. Some spotty showers and storms moving through parts of our area through late evening. Otherwise it's clear to partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog again possible in some areas. Morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is looking mostly sunny...
Comments / 0