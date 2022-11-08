'I want my voice heard': City of Milwaukee voters turn out for election day

In the City of Milwaukee, polling places, like the Charles Allis Art Museum, were ready to welcome voters on election day.

Voters who spoke to TMJ4 said they were surprised to see the early morning lines but were happy that the process moved quickly and efficiently.

“I want my voice heard. I want to stand up for what I believe in,” said voter Danielle Walker.

“Most of our lives are touched by state law, instead of federal law,” said voter Edgar Lin. “Local races are really what transforms and touches our lives, and that's why people really need to focus on that.”

Edgar Lin grew up in Taiwan, where he says he faced a government where authoritarian rule limited the voice of the people.

This is why, he says, he votes as often as he can and also encourages his children to understand the process, even at such a young age.

“Think about your children, think about the future and what kind of world they could grow up in. Whether it's your right to choice, whether it is your right to have a voice in government. I mean, there's just a plethora of issues, but I think it's for our future generations to come,” said Lin.

Voters like Kaitlin Corner say that if you’re on the fence on whether you would like to participate this time around, hindsight told her to go for it.

“Regardless of who you might be thinking of voting or what your beliefs are, just vote, because if you don't, then you really can't complain. I can’t complain about it because I didn’t,” said Corner.

