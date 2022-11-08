ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro Football Rumors

Colts place star LB on IR

Shaquille Leonard's difficult season will include another extended injury absence. The Colts are placing their top linebacker on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Leonard, who has only been active for three games this season, suffered a setback with his back injury during practice this week. It will lead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders place TE Darren Waller on IR

Darren Waller's absence will now be extended into December. The Raiders’ Pro Bowl tight end is heading to IR, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). Waller is believed to have aggravated his hamstring injury, per Schefter. The veteran pass catcher has practiced in a limited capacity recently but has not played since Week 5. This will give Waller more time to heal while obviously hurting a Raiders passing attack that has been inconsistent despite forming a Waller-Davante Adams–Hunter Renfrow trio.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders to place Hunter Renfrow on IR

Both of Davante Adams‘ top sidekicks will miss at least the next four games. Following the decision to place Darren Waller on IR, the Raiders will move Hunter Renfrow to the injury list, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Renfrow is dealing with an oblique injury, per Schefter. He appeared...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos attempted to claim S Johnathan Abram

Johnathan Abram‘s inconsistent Raiders career did not stop two teams from claiming his rookie contract, one that still includes more than $1M in salary. In addition to the Packers, the Broncos submitted a claim for Abram, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. Sitting at 3-6 — their worst record through...
DENVER, CO
