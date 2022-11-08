Read full article on original website
Colts place star LB on IR
Shaquille Leonard's difficult season will include another extended injury absence. The Colts are placing their top linebacker on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com tweets. Leonard, who has only been active for three games this season, suffered a setback with his back injury during practice this week. It will lead...
Rams activate three from IL; waive RB Malcolm Brown
The Rams remain one of the most active teams in the league with their activations from the injured lists, continuing that trend Saturday with two activations from injured reserve and one from the physically unable to perform list. After the three activations, the team will have two remaining, the second...
Report: Steelers’ Fitzpatrick Underwent Appendectomy After Walk-Through
Pittsburgh announced Saturday the two-time All-Pro would miss Week 10 due to appendicitis.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott's status remain in question for Sunday against Packers
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is listed as questionable going into this Sunday’s game in Green Bay. The team’s practice squad elevations today may hint at which direction Elliott is trending, though. Dallas is elevating running back Qadree Ollison and guard Dakoda Shepley for tomorrow afternoon’s game.
Bills taking it 'one hour at a time' with QB Josh Allen ahead of Week 10
The prime catalyst for the Bills’ recent rise, Josh Allen has not missed a game since Week 10 of the 2018 season. That particular Bills campaign — a rebuilding year centered around the quarterback they traded up twice in Round 1 to draft — did not present high stakes, allowing for considerable caution with Allen.
Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr. clears concussion protocol
Winfield is coming back from the second multi-week absence of his career due to a concussion. The Pro Bowler missed two games last year after getting knocked out of a Week 4 win over the Patriots. He missed two games later in that season with a foot injury. Since intercepting...
Raiders place TE Darren Waller on IR
Darren Waller's absence will now be extended into December. The Raiders’ Pro Bowl tight end is heading to IR, according to ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). Waller is believed to have aggravated his hamstring injury, per Schefter. The veteran pass catcher has practiced in a limited capacity recently but has not played since Week 5. This will give Waller more time to heal while obviously hurting a Raiders passing attack that has been inconsistent despite forming a Waller-Davante Adams–Hunter Renfrow trio.
Raiders to place Hunter Renfrow on IR
Both of Davante Adams‘ top sidekicks will miss at least the next four games. Following the decision to place Darren Waller on IR, the Raiders will move Hunter Renfrow to the injury list, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com tweets. Renfrow is dealing with an oblique injury, per Schefter. He appeared...
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick out with appendicitis; OLB T.J. Watt activated
The Steelers have been looking forward to the return of star pass rusher T.J. Watt from injured reserve this week but are now expected to be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick who is reportedly dealing with appendicitis , according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team has also officially activated Watt from IR and placed cornerback William Jackson III on IR.
Key Broncos WR to miss Week 10 vs. Titans with hamstring injury
After injuring his hamstring this Wednesday in practice, Broncos slot receiver KJ Hamler will not be available this Sunday when the team travels to Nashville, according to Troy Renck of Denver7. This leaves Denver’s receiving corps down two men as Tim Patrick remains on injured reserve after a preseason ACL tear.
Panthers CB Donte Jackson suffers Achilles injury
The Panthers came out of Thursday night’s game against the Falcons with a victory, but they lost a significant member of their secondary in the process. Cornerback Donte Jackson exited the game with an Achilles injury, per Joe Person of the Athletic (Twitter link). That points to a serious,...
49ers' Arik Armstead rehabbing hairline fracture
The 49ers figure to return from their Week 9 bye much healthier. They designated three players — Elijah Mitchell, Colton McKivitz, Azeez Al-Shaair — to return from IR and saw a few others return to practice this week. Arik Armstead was not in either group. Armstead, who has...
Broncos attempted to claim S Johnathan Abram
Johnathan Abram‘s inconsistent Raiders career did not stop two teams from claiming his rookie contract, one that still includes more than $1M in salary. In addition to the Packers, the Broncos submitted a claim for Abram, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. Sitting at 3-6 — their worst record through...
LSU downs Ark. State behind Adam Miller’s 26
Adam Miller scored 26 points as host LSU defeated Arkansas State 61-52 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La. KJ
