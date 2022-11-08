Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman
A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/10/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 35 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE DEER, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO JUVENILES, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO WELFARE CHECKS, TWO RESCUES, ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE BURGLARY, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE DOG, ONE ESCORT, ONE CIVIL, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ODOR AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly assaults handyman with skateboard
A Waukee man was arrested Friday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly struck an apartment house handyman in the head with skateboard. Logan Patrick Stripe, 38, of 700 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with assault causing serious injury and trespassing. The...
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report October 31-November 6
Stephen Joseph Smith, 52, of 29456 Old Portland Road, Adel, was arrested for interference with official acts and assault. A single-vehicle accident was reported in the 500 block of Rapids Street. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a vandalism report in the 500 block of Rapids Street. November...
KBUR
Hillsboro man charged with 6 felonies, 3 misdemeanors
Henry County, IA- The Henry Count Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hillsboro man on multiple felony charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 10th, at about 10:15 AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant by a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Maple Street in Salem, Iowa, as well as at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
iheart.com
Des Moines Woman in Custody After Hit-and-Run Incident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a woman is in custody after she injured a woman while trying to retrieve her car that had been towed. Police say 18 year-old Anjlena Achwiel's car was privately towed from an apartment complex on November 9th. Police say she went to the towing service, located her vehicle, and rammed it through two fences, one of which hit a nearby pedestrian as Achweil fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 48 year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury and remains in serious but stable condition. Achweil faces the following charges:
theperrynews.com
Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman
A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
Teen charged for crash at Des Moines tow lot that seriously injured 1 person
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made for a crash that left one person seriously injured earlier this week. On Wednesday the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to the 800 block of SE 21st Street around 10:40 a.m. to investigate a crash with injuries. When first responders arrived […]
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of kidnapping and assault is suspect in Des Moines murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say the victim of akidnapping and assault is also a suspect in a Des Moines murder case. Court documents say Malik Hawkins ordered the kidnapping of 20-year-old Capone Blake while he was incarcerated in the Polk County Jail. Brandon Johnson, Den Gai, Michel Gai,...
proclaimerscv.com
The Iowa Teen is Back in Custody, After Killing her Rapist and Escaping from A Residential Detention Center
A teen from Iowa and a victim of sex trafficking have killed a man. She accused of him rapping her several times, and she has given this statement. According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, she is back in custody now as she escaped and ran away from the residential corrections facility and detention center.
Recount request in Dallas County after equipment malfunctions
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Another Iowa county could be holding a recount of ballots cast on Election Day after equipment malfunctioned at some of its polling places. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on whether the auditor’s request for an administrative recount will be granted. An agenda […]
theperrynews.com
Adel man shoots himself in hand with pistol, scares daughter
An Adel man was arrested Wednesday after his pistol accidentally discharged, wounding himself and frightening his minor child nearby. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 1603 Aspen Dr., Adel, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, when an officer of the Adel Police Department responded...
Probation revocation hearing set for Pieper Lewis following arrest after escape
DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is now back in law enforcement custody after she escaped from a probation center last week. She was booked into the Polk County Jail around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents said Lewis, 18, cut off her ankle monitor Friday morning and walked […]
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
weareiowa.com
Services to be held this weekend for 4 Marshalltown students killed in crash
Saturday, Isacc and Adrian will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery. Sunday, a celebration of life for Yanitza and Linette Lopez will be held.
Multiple arrests after Iowa kidnapping case leads to murder suspect
Police say an investigation into a drug-related kidnapping led them to a suspect in a murder investigation from October.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Trafficked teen from Iowa who escaped from women’s center back in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa sex-trafficking victim, who escaped from a women’s center after serving time for killing a man she said raped her, is back in custody, authorities said. Pieper Delaney Lewis, 18, of Des Moines, was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail at...
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
