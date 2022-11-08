ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, IA

theperrynews.com

Waukee man arrested for allegedly strangling Waukee woman

A Waukee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly strangling a Waukee woman as she held their baby. David Bodean Bunney, 37, of 1040 Collins Dr., Waukee, was charged with domestic abuse assault-impeding air/blood flow and child endangerment. The incident began about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Collins...
WAUKEE, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/10/22

IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 35 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, THREE DEER, THREE EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO JUVENILES, TWO RECKLESS DRIVERS, TWO WELFARE CHECKS, TWO RESCUES, ONE REPORT OF DEBRIS IN THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK IN THE ROADWAY, ONE MEET SUBJECT, ONE BURGLARY, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE ASSIST OTHER AGENCY, ONE DOG, ONE ESCORT, ONE CIVIL, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ODOR AND ONE OTHER CALL FOR SERVICE.
MARION COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee man allegedly assaults handyman with skateboard

A Waukee man was arrested Friday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a September incident in which he allegedly struck an apartment house handyman in the head with skateboard. Logan Patrick Stripe, 38, of 700 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with assault causing serious injury and trespassing. The...
WAUKEE, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel Police Report October 31-November 6

Stephen Joseph Smith, 52, of 29456 Old Portland Road, Adel, was arrested for interference with official acts and assault. A single-vehicle accident was reported in the 500 block of Rapids Street. Damages were estimated at $3,000. An officer took a vandalism report in the 500 block of Rapids Street. November...
ADEL, IA
KBUR

Hillsboro man charged with 6 felonies, 3 misdemeanors

Henry County, IA- The Henry Count Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Hillsboro man on multiple felony charges. According to a news release, on Thursday, November 10th, at about 10:15 AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant by a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Maple Street in Salem, Iowa, as well as at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Woman in Custody After Hit-and-Run Incident

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a woman is in custody after she injured a woman while trying to retrieve her car that had been towed. Police say 18 year-old Anjlena Achwiel's car was privately towed from an apartment complex on November 9th. Police say she went to the towing service, located her vehicle, and rammed it through two fences, one of which hit a nearby pedestrian as Achweil fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 48 year-old female, was taken to an area hospital with a serious head injury and remains in serious but stable condition. Achweil faces the following charges:
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Texas man convicted of long-distance harassment of Dexter woman

A Texas man was convicted Thursday of harassing a Dexter woman with a barrage of phone calls, texts and emails over the course of six months. Brandon Rayce Edwards, 38, of 111 E. Outer Dr., Canyon Lake, Texas, was convicted of second-degree harassment Thursday in Dallas County District Court. He was originally charged in August with stalking, but a plea agreement was reached with the Dallas County Attorney’s office.
CANYON LAKE, TX
WHO 13

Medical issue eyed as cause of serious Des Moines crash Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was critically injured in a car vs. utility pole crash Thursday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a car that crashed into a utility pole around 4:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Grand Ave. When emergency crews arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Recount request in Dallas County after equipment malfunctions

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Another Iowa county could be holding a recount of ballots cast on Election Day after equipment malfunctioned at some of its polling places. The Dallas County Board of Supervisors is holding a meeting Thursday afternoon to vote on whether the auditor’s request for an administrative recount will be granted. An agenda […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel man shoots himself in hand with pistol, scares daughter

An Adel man was arrested Wednesday after his pistol accidentally discharged, wounding himself and frightening his minor child nearby. Adam Leigh Livingston, 45, of 1603 Aspen Dr., Adel, was charged with child endangerment. The incident began about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7, when an officer of the Adel Police Department responded...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Badly damaged car reminds drivers to be safe

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — The driver of a car wasn't hurt when it crashed with farm machinery. The driver crashed with farming equipment on Highway 30 near Nevada on Wednesday. Story County Sheriff's Office said it's a reminder to be careful during harvest and planting seasons. Everyone involved is...
STORY COUNTY, IA

