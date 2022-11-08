Kensington philanthropist Alan Lewis remembered: Strived to make 'the world a better place’

KENSINGTON — Alan Elliot Lewis, philanthropist, conservationist, business leader and beloved family man, died unexpectedly at his Kensington home on Nov. 2, and according to many, he left this world better than he found it.

According to Brian Hart, executive director of Epping’s Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, Lewis understood “the power of place,” exemplified by not only his businesses, but his vision of the Alnoba conservation area “as a gathering place for changemakers.” Hart considers Lewis’ support critical to the conservation of Kensington’s Bodwell Dairy Farm, the Monahan Farm in East Kingston, and Stonehouse Forest in Barrington, “all beloved places that will be enjoyed for generations to come.”

“With Alan’s passing, we’ve lost a passionate believer in the power of changemakers – people, organizations, and businesses working to change our world for the better,” Hart said. “Through the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation’s support, Alan encouraged many organizations, including SELT, to dream big and lead the change needed in this world.”

Kensington was more than just a home for Lewis

Born in Boston, Lewis, 74 at the time of his death, grew up under the Simco sign in Dorchester, moving 14 times by the time he was 7. Lewis developed his love of Kensington by spending his summers there from the age of 5 in the home of his maternal grandmother, Ruth Sawyer, whose family helped settle the town in the 1600s.

Lewis treasured Kensington, making it a hub of his family and many charitable efforts he founded over his lifetime. He dedicated his life to supporting the local community. From what started as a family retreat he purchased from his uncle in 1977, Lewis went on to build Alnoba, a 600-acre refuge with 10 miles of trails, wildlife habitats, sculptures and unique gathering places for people to enjoy and from which to gain inspiration.

A graduate of Massachusetts’ Newton South High School’s class of 1966, it was there Lewis met and later married his high school sweetheart and soul mate, Harriet Rothblatt. The two exhibited a social conscience that would guide their steps throughout their 50-year marriage, whether in their business or their considerable philanthropic initiatives.

Always keeping family as his top priority, Lewis and his wife raised two children, Edward and Charlotte, who followed their parents into leadership roles in their commercial enterprises and charitable functions. He is also survived by his three granddaughters Kinsley, Isabelle and Roselee.

In 1983, Lewis founded the Kensington Investment Company for the Lewis Family’s real estate holdings, investments and philanthropic activities, according to the Alnoba.org website, currently focused on real estate operations across the nation, from New England to Utah, with one million-plus square feet of residential and commercial property, as well as alternative investments in Israel and more than 80 Israeli companies.

In another business vein, in 1985 Lewis purchased Grand Circle Travel, developing it into a multi-faceted travel entity under the umbrella Grand Circle Corporation, that includes cruise lines, international, adventure and discovery travel in 85 countries.

According to Ann Shannon, vice president of customer and public relations at Grand Circle Corporation, Lewis built a company that fostered a very loyal following in the industry. Some of their clients have traveled with GCC repeatedly, she said, “10 times, 20 times and some 30 times.”

“We posted Alan’s obituary on our Facebook page,” Shannon said. “We’ve had hundreds and hundreds of people post their comments. They thanked him for creating the company that allowed them to travel all over the world.”

Lewis Family Foundation has donated $225M to more than 70 countries

With all his commercial success, according to the Alnoba website, it was Kensington Lewis considered “his True North,” making it the base of the family’s charitable concerns, including Pinnacle Leadership and Team Development, the Lewis Family Foundation, Grand Circle Foundation and the Farm at Eastman’s Corner. According to the website, since 1981, Alnoba has supported more than 100 strategic partners worldwide and donated $225M in more than 70 countries.

Through these foundations, Lewis and his wife advanced their passion for developing and supporting strong activist leaders; fighting for social justice for the young and indigenous peoples and helping save the earth.

“Alan loved the underdogs and always pushed for audacious goals,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. “He jumped in to support the Forest Society during our campaign to conserve 5,800 acres of land at The Balsams in Dixville Notch. The project embodied his style… an aggressive goal with a short timeframe to achieve a spectacular result.”

During his lifetime, Lewis was recognized for his philanthropic leadership. Those honors include the late Paul Newman’s Committee to Encourage Corporate Philanthropy for “CEO Leadership and Innovation in Philanthropy,” as well as being named Ernst & Young’s New England “Social Entrepreneur of the Year.”

Learning of Lewis’ death, Jane Difley, former president of the Forest Society, said she was finding it hard “to imagine someone so full of life is no longer among us.”

“Alan Lewis was not only generous to the causes he cared about, but he was also a vibrant, energetic, and inspiring supporter,” Difley said. “He wanted organizations to succeed in making the world a better place, a greener place, a more equitable place. And he motivated – demanded – leaders to stretch to achieve even more than they thought possible.”