Luetkemeyer wins reelection in Third Congressional District

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Republican U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer has again won reelection to the U.S. House.

The Republican has represented the area in Congress since 2009 and holds positions on some key House committees. Luetkemeyer, from St. Elizabeth in Miller County, says his experience as a farmer and businessman in Mid-Missouri helps him represent the area in Washington.

The boundaries of Luetkemeyer's district changed this year to include part of Boone County and Columbia but it remains largely rural and politically conservative.

Bethany Mann won the Democratic nomination to face Luetkemeyer in her first political campaign.

Mann previously working in science and technology focusing on research and education in pharmaceuticals, agriculture and energy.