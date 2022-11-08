ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

theexaminernews.com

Pirate Festival Looking to Find Permanent Home in Putnam Valley

A pirate festival took Putnam Valley by storm last spring, so much so that organizers are looking to permanently call the town home. During a Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting last week, Putnam Valley Councilman Christian Russo said Kingdom Faire, an original theatrical production with some talent that have been connected with the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park and Medieval Times in New Jersey, exceeded their expectations when they held shows from April 30 to June 26 at the Putnam Valley Camp facility on Peekskill Hollow Rd.
PUTNAM VALLEY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Somers Teacher Who Taught White Supremacy Lesson Returning to Classroom

A Somers High School English teacher who was at the center of a debate in the district after assigning a lesson with racial overtones is returning to the classroom Monday. Allison Ferrier, a teacher in the district for 25 years who upset a throng of parents and students after assigning an essay asking students to examine their “white fragility,” will be back in the high school Nov. 14 following a short hiatus, according to Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Blanch.
SOMERS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Drug Sales, Soliciting Minor

A Newburgh man was sentenced last week to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to selling drugs and soliciting a minor while behind bars awaiting trial. Malik Ellis, 26, was arrested Feb. 7, 2022 after a two-month investigation conducted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU). According to Putnam County District Attorney Robert Tendy, Ellis charged with selling a quantity of Fentanyl on three separate occasions to a person working in conjunction with the NEU between Dec. 2021 and Feb. 2022.
NEWBURGH, NY

