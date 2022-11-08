Read full article on original website
MCH Tour Of Homes Dec. 1-3
The Morrison Community Hospital Foundation presents its 2nd annual Holiday Tour of Homes December 1st-3rd. The December 1st event is an exclusive preview event from 4-8 PM. The Friday and Saturday events will run from 10AM-3PM. The tour will include five Morrison area homes and Morrison Community Hospital Conference Room,...
Historic Lyndon Bridge Holiday Lighting
The Village of Lyndon will light the Historic Lyndon Bridge for the holidays on Saturday, December 3rd. The event will begin at 5:00PM featuring treats, an opportunity to create an ornament to be placed on the memorial tree, and of course a visit from Santa. Join in the holiday fun!
Weekend Events for Nov. 11th-13th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. November 12th the Loveland House Museum will hold a Winter Farmers’ Market from 9am-2pm on Saturday. There will be fresh baked goods, jams, jellies, homemade candles, soaps and handmade crafts. Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. The market is handicapped accessible.
NHS Induction Held At PHS
Prophetstown High School’s National Honor Society welcomed six new members at its induction ceremony last week. Jaiden Oleson, Reagan Sibley, Madison Hill, Mya Weidel, Gracelyn Abell, and Chloe Slock were welcomed into the organization. Students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and complete the application process....
Erie Author Publishes Book
Erie resident Jessica Glassburn recently finished writing and publishing her first romance novel My Way to You. The well reviewed romance novel finds Abby Carter returning to her small Illinois hometown where she crosses path with Sawyer Gibson, and his determination to not miss a second chance at love. “I’m...
Erie High School Holds NHS Ceremony (photos)
Erie High School’s national Honor Society added a dozen members to the organization at its recent induction ceremony. Parents and friends gathered in the high school commons for the ceremony inducting those students who have a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher and complete the application process. A Faculty Council reviews the applications and selects those students who meet the criteria in the four categories of Scholarship, Leadership, Service, and Character.
PAHS Takes A Look At Mini Golf
As the always fun November weather moves into the area our friend Fred South at the Prophetstown Area Historical Society takes a look at a warm weather activity, Mini Golf. There are many things associated with mini golf; tiny courses, windmills, a lack of awesome grounds crews, loop de loops, final holes with impossible to achieve free game shots, but NOT Prophetstown… until now right?
Raising Hope’s Angel Tree Seeking Gifts
Raising Hope, a non profit organization based in Erie is seeking Christmas gifts for children currently in foster care. The organization seeks to support area foster families and foster children with basic needs for new placements such as first night bags filled with toiletries, clothing, diapers, comfort items, toys, and other resources to help at each stage of the fostering/reunification/adoption process at no cost to area foster families.
Prophetstown Has New Airbnb
The next time you have guests coming to Prophetstown for a visit and don’t have enough room for them stay you now have a new option. Edwin Corona recently opened an Airbnb on W. 5th St. in town that features two bedrooms with three beds and can accommodate six people. “We made it a very nice space sufficient for anyone”, said Corona.
