Toms River, NJ

Woman hospitalized after collision with Toms River police car

By Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
 4 days ago

SOUTH TOMS RIVER - A Toms River police cruiser collided with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon in front of a Wawa gas station.

At 2:23 p.m., a Toms River officer was traveling westbound on Dover Road, according to South Toms River Chief William Kosh, when he was hit by a car that pulled out of the Wawa exit in from of him.

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra was driven by a 77-year-old woman who went to Community Medical Center in Toms River with chest pains following the accident, Kosh said. Her 80-year-old passenger was uninjured.

According to Kosh, all indications show the 53-year-old officer had the right of way. He refused medical attention, and no summonses were issued. No names were released.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Woman hospitalized after collision with Toms River police car

VEE MALDANADO
3d ago

i was at wawa leaving and missed the collision by seconds so confused on how the women's car ended up on the sidewalk parallel to the road. it was a strange accident to say the least.

