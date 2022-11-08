ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June

Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
Home Sellers Are Most Likely to Cut List Prices on This Day of the Week

Looking for a bargain on a new home? The middle of the week might be the best time to find one. A new report from real estate platform Zillow finds that Thursday is the most popular day of the week for home sellers to cut list prices. Zillow used data from 2019 for its analysis, focusing on home listings that saw price cuts, and determined that 18.5% of price decreases occurred on a Thursday.
Mortgage holders lost massive amount of equity in the third quarter: report

U.S. mortgage holders saw a massive loss of equity in the third quarter, mortgage-lending software and analytics company Black Knight found. Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report, released Tuesday, said the total homeowner equity lost in the three-month period amounted to $1.3 trillion. It marked the "largest quarterly decline on record by dollar value and the largest since 2009 on a percentage basis," company data and analytics president Ben Graboske said in a statement.
This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now

Slide 1 of 51: Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included. Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
High mortgage rates may ultimately benefit home buyers

Rapidly rising mortgage rates, coupled with near-record-high home prices, have priced many buyers out of the housing market. But there are signs in various industry reports that the result of high mortgage rates could improve affordability in the months ahead. With fewer buyers, the shortage of available homes that plagued...
Report: Number of Homes For Sale Surpasses 2020 Levels in October

Active listings increased 33.5% on a year-over-year basis in October to their highest level since 2020, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Housing Trends Report. While the supply of for-home sales has improved, other market factors, including high listing prices, are preventing more shoppers from taking advantage of the rise in available inventory. Affordability continues to price out many would-be home shoppers in October.
Report: Homeowner Equity Grew in Third Quarter Despite Housing Slowdown

Approximately 48.5% of mortgaged residential properties in the United States were considered equity-rich, meaning the combined estimated amount of loan balances by those properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values, in the third quarter, according to the quarterly 2022 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from data provider ATTOM. The share of mortgaged homes that were defined as equity-rich in the third quarter increased 0.4% on quarterly basis and 9% on a year-over-year basis. ATTOM’s report found that at least half of all mortgage payers in 20 states were equity-rich in the quarter, compared with seven states a year earlier. Additionally, 17 times as many mortgages are considered equity-rich as “seriously underwater.”
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.

