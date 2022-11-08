Read full article on original website
Related
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
10 Cities Where Home List Prices Have Dropped the Most Since June
Home prices in some major metro areas are falling, and falling fast, after more than two years of unparalleled growth. According to the real estate listings site Realtor.com, median list prices for homes have fallen up to 10% from their June highs in many big cities — including some of the pandemic's hottest markets, like Austin and Phoenix.
Home Sellers Are Slashing List Prices at a Record High Rate
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. More than one in five homes on the market had a price drop last month — a record 22% of houses for sale. That’s according to new data released Wednesday by real estate brokerage Redfin,...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Home Sellers Are Most Likely to Cut List Prices on This Day of the Week
Looking for a bargain on a new home? The middle of the week might be the best time to find one. A new report from real estate platform Zillow finds that Thursday is the most popular day of the week for home sellers to cut list prices. Zillow used data from 2019 for its analysis, focusing on home listings that saw price cuts, and determined that 18.5% of price decreases occurred on a Thursday.
Mortgage holders lost massive amount of equity in the third quarter: report
U.S. mortgage holders saw a massive loss of equity in the third quarter, mortgage-lending software and analytics company Black Knight found. Black Knight’s Mortgage Monitor Report, released Tuesday, said the total homeowner equity lost in the three-month period amounted to $1.3 trillion. It marked the "largest quarterly decline on record by dollar value and the largest since 2009 on a percentage basis," company data and analytics president Ben Graboske said in a statement.
Layoffs are crushing the real-estate industry, and Redfin and Opendoor are the latest victims. Here are 44 companies that have shed jobs due to the fast-cooling housing market.
Redfin and Opendoor are the latest real-estate firms to lay off employees. The layoffs come as demand for mortgages has reached its lowest level since 1997. Insider rounded up 44 of the firms who have cut staff amid a cooling housing market. The layoffs at Redfin and Opendoor are the...
msn.com
This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now
Slide 1 of 51: Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included. Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
The U.S. housing market to see second biggest correction of the post-WWII era—when to expect the home price bottom
Homebuilders and economists alike saw the 2000s housing bubble brewing—they just didn’t think it would burst. Their reasoning being, that at the time, home prices hadn’t really fallen since the Great Depression era. “I think that the religion people had from 1946 to 2008, that housing prices...
ConsumerAffairs
High mortgage rates may ultimately benefit home buyers
Rapidly rising mortgage rates, coupled with near-record-high home prices, have priced many buyers out of the housing market. But there are signs in various industry reports that the result of high mortgage rates could improve affordability in the months ahead. With fewer buyers, the shortage of available homes that plagued...
This interactive map shows the home price shift in America’s biggest housing markets
John Burns Real Estate Consulting told Fortune back in July that “home price tops” across the country were already getting blown off. If they were correct, it meant for the first time in a decade the U.S. was transitioning into a period of falling home prices. At the...
Builder
Report: Number of Homes For Sale Surpasses 2020 Levels in October
Active listings increased 33.5% on a year-over-year basis in October to their highest level since 2020, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Housing Trends Report. While the supply of for-home sales has improved, other market factors, including high listing prices, are preventing more shoppers from taking advantage of the rise in available inventory. Affordability continues to price out many would-be home shoppers in October.
Builder
Report: Homeowner Equity Grew in Third Quarter Despite Housing Slowdown
Approximately 48.5% of mortgaged residential properties in the United States were considered equity-rich, meaning the combined estimated amount of loan balances by those properties were no more than 50% of their estimated market values, in the third quarter, according to the quarterly 2022 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report from data provider ATTOM. The share of mortgaged homes that were defined as equity-rich in the third quarter increased 0.4% on quarterly basis and 9% on a year-over-year basis. ATTOM’s report found that at least half of all mortgage payers in 20 states were equity-rich in the quarter, compared with seven states a year earlier. Additionally, 17 times as many mortgages are considered equity-rich as “seriously underwater.”
NASDAQ
Homeowners Have Lost $1.5 Trillion in Equity Since May as Housing Market Continues Decline
The U.S. housing market giveth and the U.S. housing market taketh away — and lately, it has been taking away equity at blazing speed. Equity among mortgaged homes in the United States is now nearly $1.5 trillion off its May 2022 peak, according to the Black Knight Home Price Index, which was released this week.
CNBC
Homebuilders say they're on the edge of a steeper downturn as buyers pull back
Homebuilders say 2023 is going to bring an even sharper downturn in the market, as high interest rates scare away buyers. Housing starts for single-family homes dropped nearly 19% year over year in September, according to the U.S. Census. Building permits, which are an indicator of future construction, fell 17%.
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There’s a Silver Lining
2022 has provided a curious housing situation: The combination of high mortgage rates, steep home prices and low inventory has resulted in one of the biggest seller’s markets in history. As Forbes reported, the median existing home price was $384,800 in September, which is down from $413,800 in June...
Comments / 0