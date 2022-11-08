Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Set healthy boundaries as the holidays approach
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be a joyous time, with family and traditions and lots of celebrating. But for many people, it can be a difficult season. All that togetherness and the focus on perfection can make it an unhappy time. It’s important to set boundaries and control expectations.
WZZM 13
Decorated photographer helping highlight Michigan wildlife
Steve Jessmore won a national award despite beginning bird photography during the pandemic. Now he's bringing nature into the East Grand Rapids library.
WZZM 13
Job-seekers are invited to discover a career in manufacturing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November 7-11 is Discover Manufacturing Week, an opportunity to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. It’s part of a national initiative to address common misconceptions about manufacturing. We talked about local efforts with Ryan Graham, the Director of Workforce Development with Kent ISD, and...
WZZM 13
FOUND: Wyoming Police find missing, endangered 86-year-old man
Original Story (11/12/2022 @ 12:24 p.m.): Police are searching for an elderly man who they say is missing and endangered out of Wyoming. Robert Edward Pearce, 86, was reported missing Saturday morning. His family says he has early stages of Alzheimer's and is diabetic, and he does not have his medication.
WZZM 13
Caledonia, Muskegon bring home regional titles
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Regional champions were crowned on Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines, and even more players got some hardware Saturday afternoon. Here are scores from Saturday and future games for local West Michigan teams:. DIVISION 1. Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14. The Fighting Scots will play...
Police investigating after 16-year-old shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a early morning shooting that left one 16-year-old injured. Police say the shooting happened at 1 a.m. in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street. Investigation showed a group of 16-year-olds has met up at the location when an altercation occurred.
WZZM 13
Grand Valley State dominates Davenport, claims first GLIAC title since 2016
CALEDONIA, Mich. — No.1 ranked Grand Valley State dominated No. 18 Davenport Saturday (Nov. 12) in all phases of the game en route to a 49-7 GLIAC road win. Grand Valley State captured the 2022 outright GLIAC Football Championship, the 18th league title in program history, with the win. In addition, the Lakers finished with an undefeated regular season for the 10th time in school history. GVSU will advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Football playoffs and receive a first-round bye. The Lakers will host a playoff game at Lubbers Stadium Nov. 26th.
