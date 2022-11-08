CALEDONIA, Mich. — No.1 ranked Grand Valley State dominated No. 18 Davenport Saturday (Nov. 12) in all phases of the game en route to a 49-7 GLIAC road win. Grand Valley State captured the 2022 outright GLIAC Football Championship, the 18th league title in program history, with the win. In addition, the Lakers finished with an undefeated regular season for the 10th time in school history. GVSU will advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Football playoffs and receive a first-round bye. The Lakers will host a playoff game at Lubbers Stadium Nov. 26th.

ALLENDALE, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO