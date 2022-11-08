ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WZZM 13

Set healthy boundaries as the holidays approach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays can be a joyous time, with family and traditions and lots of celebrating. But for many people, it can be a difficult season. All that togetherness and the focus on perfection can make it an unhappy time. It’s important to set boundaries and control expectations.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Job-seekers are invited to discover a career in manufacturing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — November 7-11 is Discover Manufacturing Week, an opportunity to inspire the next generation of manufacturers. It’s part of a national initiative to address common misconceptions about manufacturing. We talked about local efforts with Ryan Graham, the Director of Workforce Development with Kent ISD, and...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

FOUND: Wyoming Police find missing, endangered 86-year-old man

Original Story (11/12/2022 @ 12:24 p.m.): Police are searching for an elderly man who they say is missing and endangered out of Wyoming. Robert Edward Pearce, 86, was reported missing Saturday morning. His family says he has early stages of Alzheimer's and is diabetic, and he does not have his medication.
WYOMING, MI
WZZM 13

Caledonia, Muskegon bring home regional titles

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Regional champions were crowned on Friday night on 13 On Your Sidelines, and even more players got some hardware Saturday afternoon. Here are scores from Saturday and future games for local West Michigan teams:. DIVISION 1. Caledonia 42, Grand Ledge 14. The Fighting Scots will play...
MUSKEGON, MI
WZZM 13

Grand Valley State dominates Davenport, claims first GLIAC title since 2016

CALEDONIA, Mich. — No.1 ranked Grand Valley State dominated No. 18 Davenport Saturday (Nov. 12) in all phases of the game en route to a 49-7 GLIAC road win. Grand Valley State captured the 2022 outright GLIAC Football Championship, the 18th league title in program history, with the win. In addition, the Lakers finished with an undefeated regular season for the 10th time in school history. GVSU will advance to the 2022 NCAA DII Football playoffs and receive a first-round bye. The Lakers will host a playoff game at Lubbers Stadium Nov. 26th.
ALLENDALE, MI

