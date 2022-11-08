Read full article on original website
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Purse Snatchers Open Fire on Good Samaritan in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Rikers Island Correction Officers arrested for investigation into sick leave abuseBLOCK WORK MEDIABrooklyn, NY
longisland.com
Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year
The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
Northwell Appoints Cardiologist From A Top Program As Chair Of Cardiology At Phelps Hospital
Northwell Health has appointed Binoy Singh, MD, FACC, as chair of department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital and will oversee all cardiac services at the hospital, as well as practice at Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology in Yorktown Heights. In this new role, Dr. Singh will help develop and expand the cardiovascular services in southern and northern Westchester County.
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In Connecticut
Home decorated for the holidaysWonderlane/Unsplash. Are you ready for Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas? The popular, yearly binge is back. A new movie ''Ghost of Christmas Always" tells the tale of a classic, "A Christmas Carol" but from the ghost's perspective.
theexaminernews.com
Businessman Seeks to Donate 1,000 Meals to Needy for Thanksgiving
Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, headquartered in Elmsford, is a family business owned and operated by Bernardo Luciano. His daughter Camilla Sorvillo approached the Greenburgh Supervisor’s office recently about a vision her father has of serving up to 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving Day to Greenburgh residents most in need. He and his company do various large-scale philanthropic acts several times a year, but distributing warm Thanksgiving meals is something he would now like to make an ongoing tradition.
Missing Upper Nyack Man Screaming For Help Found After Falling On Steep Hiking Trail
A Hudson Valley man who was reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a walk was found a day later after a jogger hear his screams. The incident began in Rockland County around 4;45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Upper Nyack when Clarkstown Police officers responded to a home for a report of a missing man.
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
It comes as no surprise to the residents of New York that this state is so much more than just New York City. From coastal beaches to mountain ranges and an abundance of small towns and cities that offer so much to see and do, a trip to the great Empire State is never truly complete until you venture off the beaten path that is the NYC metro area.
American Christmas in Mt. Vernon Delights Kids and Families
Walk through a real workshop to see how much of the city's holiday décor is made at American Christmas in Mount Vernon.
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to a Bear Concern
As longtime Rockland residents, we can definitely see that bears are becoming more and more of an issue as time goes on. The more bears increase in our neighborhoods, the less our emergency service personnel are willing to help. Back in the day, they used to dart bears and then bring them up to Bear Mountain. Nowadays, no one even bothers to call if they see a bear - dangerous as they are because the best response you might get is to have an officer or two come join you in watching the bear lumbering around your property, and often not even that.
theexaminernews.com
Hotel Planned on Route 6 Near King Buffet in Cortlandt
A 91-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel is being proposed near King Buffet on Route 6 in Cortlandt. The project from applicant Bilal Ahmad was first presented last week to the Cortlandt Planning Board. “We think we have a great project,” said David Steinmetz, attorney for Ahmad. “We think this can...
I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management
Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
nepm.org
This Sandy Hook parent chose not to sue Alex Jones
Before Catherine died, she discovered equestrianism. I would watch from a short distance, as her coach told her, “Where you stare will be where you steer.” Hardly did I think the gentle instruction to her would serve as guidance for the path I have taken over the past 10 years.
These Are The 10 Most Common Italian Last Names In New Jersey And Their Meanings
You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.
Police: New Rochelle cleaning woman charged with stealing $25K of jewelry
Officials say 42-year-old Azra Zecirovic, who was employed by a cleaning company at the time of theft, is charged with grand larceny.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor. Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years. New...
12-inch water main break disrupts service in section of Greenburgh
The break is located near the intersection of Marion Avenue and Meadowview Drive in Hartsdale.
theexaminernews.com
Having Run Unopposed, Abzun, Schleimer Share Thoughts on Next Term
Mount Kisco Deputy Mayor Lisa Abzun and longtime village Trustee Karen Schleimer may not have competition in this year’s general election, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have difficult issues to face over the next two years. Abzun, who was appointed to the Village Board last December...
yonkerstimes.com
Slater Threatens Lawsuit to “Chill Free Speech”
“This is Now a First Amendment Case that will gain national attention,” Larry Nussbaum, RC Development. For the past month, Westchester Rising and Yonkerstimes.com have reported on a disagreement over the redevelopment of a Par 3 Golf course in the Town of Yorktown, next to the JV Mall. Last week, another newspaper in Northern Westchester ran the same ad on this topic that appeared in our Westchester Rising last week. That same ad also appears this week on page 4, and was paid for by Larry Nussbaum, President of RC Development, who in the ad reiterates RC’s claim to have the sole contractual right to redevelop and finish the work to open the 9 -hole course for next Spring, 2023.
NBC Connecticut
Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut
Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
