Mount Kisco, NY

longisland.com

Winter Lantern Festival Expands on Long Island This Year

The illuminating New York City event has come to Long Island again this year. The Chinese-inspired vibrant winter lantern installations, all with different themes and experiences for the whole family, are now open for visitors throughout the 2022 holiday season. Long Islanders can catch this impressive display at Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn and the Smithtown Historical Society in Smithtown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Northwell Appoints Cardiologist From A Top Program As Chair Of Cardiology At Phelps Hospital

Northwell Health has appointed Binoy Singh, MD, FACC, as chair of department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital and will oversee all cardiac services at the hospital, as well as practice at Northwell Health Physician Partners – Cardiology in Yorktown Heights. In this new role, Dr. Singh will help develop and expand the cardiovascular services in southern and northern Westchester County.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
theexaminernews.com

Businessman Seeks to Donate 1,000 Meals to Needy for Thanksgiving

Central Turf & Irrigation Supply, headquartered in Elmsford, is a family business owned and operated by Bernardo Luciano. His daughter Camilla Sorvillo approached the Greenburgh Supervisor’s office recently about a vision her father has of serving up to 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving Day to Greenburgh residents most in need. He and his company do various large-scale philanthropic acts several times a year, but distributing warm Thanksgiving meals is something he would now like to make an ongoing tradition.
ELMSFORD, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Rockland Responds: Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht Responds to a Bear Concern

As longtime Rockland residents, we can definitely see that bears are becoming more and more of an issue as time goes on. The more bears increase in our neighborhoods, the less our emergency service personnel are willing to help. Back in the day, they used to dart bears and then bring them up to Bear Mountain. Nowadays, no one even bothers to call if they see a bear - dangerous as they are because the best response you might get is to have an officer or two come join you in watching the bear lumbering around your property, and often not even that.
RAMAPO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hotel Planned on Route 6 Near King Buffet in Cortlandt

A 91-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel is being proposed near King Buffet on Route 6 in Cortlandt. The project from applicant Bilal Ahmad was first presented last week to the Cortlandt Planning Board. “We think we have a great project,” said David Steinmetz, attorney for Ahmad. “We think this can...
CORTLANDT, NY
i95 ROCK

I-84 Connecticut and New York Traffic Alert From Danbury Emergency Management

Here is a heads-up for all of you, including me, who travel each and every day on that magical stretch of road called I-84 from Connecticut to New York and vice versa. According to the Twitter and Facebook pages of Danbury Emergency Management, beginning next Monday, November 14th a section of I-84 with be going through some resurfacing and will cause a wee bit of a problem for a few days. Fun things like lane closures will be happening. I can't imagine a more dreaded word combo for a daily commuter than a "LANE CLOSURE." Two words that when put together send cold chills down the spine of someone late to work and a very important meeting with the boss as they hear them uttered by our traffic announcers over the airwaves.
DANBURY, CT
Curbed

What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?

The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nepm.org

This Sandy Hook parent chose not to sue Alex Jones

Before Catherine died, she discovered equestrianism. I would watch from a short distance, as her coach told her, “Where you stare will be where you steer.” Hardly did I think the gentle instruction to her would serve as guidance for the path I have taken over the past 10 years.
NEWTOWN, CT
theexaminernews.com

Having Run Unopposed, Abzun, Schleimer Share Thoughts on Next Term

Mount Kisco Deputy Mayor Lisa Abzun and longtime village Trustee Karen Schleimer may not have competition in this year’s general election, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have difficult issues to face over the next two years. Abzun, who was appointed to the Village Board last December...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Slater Threatens Lawsuit to “Chill Free Speech”

“This is Now a First Amendment Case that will gain national attention,” Larry Nussbaum, RC Development. For the past month, Westchester Rising and Yonkerstimes.com have reported on a disagreement over the redevelopment of a Par 3 Golf course in the Town of Yorktown, next to the JV Mall. Last week, another newspaper in Northern Westchester ran the same ad on this topic that appeared in our Westchester Rising last week. That same ad also appears this week on page 4, and was paid for by Larry Nussbaum, President of RC Development, who in the ad reiterates RC’s claim to have the sole contractual right to redevelop and finish the work to open the 9 -hole course for next Spring, 2023.
YORKTOWN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Voters Weigh In on Amendment That Would Allow Early Voting in Connecticut

Connecticut voters are considering in-person early voting. It is too soon to say whether that amendment to the state constitution will pass. Voters at the Hartford Public Library on Main Street, in Hartford’s 22nd District, overwhelmingly showed support for amending the state Constitution to pave the path for early voting in Connecticut. The results from that polling site show 473 in favor and 57 against the amendment.
CONNECTICUT STATE

