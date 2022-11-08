They created "Piece of the Pie" to sell their hemp coffee

It's called Peace of the Pie and it is located on Main Street in Collins. Owner's Christopher and Paula Jeanniton thought that this would be a good way for people to try their hemp coffee.

Chris says "We have this place so people can relax, it's more about building up the community like we have been trying to do with everything."

Chris and Paula run the Farm in Peace, down the road from the restaurant, where they grow vegetables and then offer a "pay what you can" pantry for their neighbors. One of the big crops on the farm is hemp.

Chris grinds the hemp coffee at the restaurant. When you serve coffee, Chris says you need something to go with it and so Paula started making a huge assortment of pies, scones, cookies and muffins. They have added sandwiches, wraps, paninis and breakfast burritos.

They are bottling their "Best Damn Breakfast Sauce" and according to regular customer Krystal Bartlett "The breakfast sauce is amazing. I don't know what's in it but it's amazing."

Peace of the Pie is open everyday and the building, once a general store dates back to 1876. You can get more info at their Facebook page.

