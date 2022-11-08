ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado votes on decriminalizing 'magic mushrooms'

By THOMAS PEIPERT
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbZYn_0j3WHyfj00

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms.

A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed “facilitator.” The measure would establish a regulated system for using substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms. It also would allow private personal use of the drugs.

If passed, the initiative would take effect toward the end of 2024. It also would permit a state advisory board to add other plant-based psychedelic drugs to the program in 2026. Those include dimethyltryptamine, also known as DMT, ibogaine and mescaline not derived from peyote, which is considered sacred by some Native Americans.

Proponents argued that Colorado’s current approach to mental health has failed and that naturally occurring psychedelics, which have been used for hundreds of years, can treat depression, PTSD, anxiety, addiction and other conditions. They also said jailing people for the nonviolent offense of using naturally occurring substances costs taxpayers money.

But critics noted the Food and Drug Administration has not approved the substances as medicine. They also argued allowing healing centers to operate and permitting personal use would jeopardize public safety and send the wrong message to kids and adults alike that the substances are healthy.

The move comes a decade after Colorado voted to legalize recreational marijuana, which led to a multibillion-dollar industry with hundreds of dispensaries popping up across the state. Critics of the latest ballot initiative say the same deep-pocketed players who were involved in legalizing recreational marijuana are using a similar playbook to create a commercial market, and eventually recreational dispensaries, for dangerous substances.

The psychedelics that would be decriminalized are listed as schedule 1 controlled substances under state and federal law and are defined as drugs with no currently accepted medical use with a high potential for abuse.

Even so, the FDA has designated psilocybin a “breakthrough therapy” to treat major depressive disorder. The designation can expedite research, development and review of a drug if it might offer substantial improvements over existing treatments.

Colorado’s ballot initiative would allow those 21 and older to grow, possess and share the psychedelic substances but not sell them for personal use. It also would allow people who have been convicted of offenses involving the substances to have their criminal records sealed.

In 2020, Oregon became the first state in the nation to legalize the therapeutic, supervised use of psilocybin after 56% of voters approved Ballot Measure 109. But unlike the Colorado measure, Oregon allows counties to opt out of the program if their constituents vote to do so.

Oregon’s initiative is expected to take effect at the beginning of next year.

Washington, D.C., and Denver have partially decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms by requiring law enforcement officers to treat them as their lowest priority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Arizona's big races still uncalled as slow count continues

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona's largest county could soon begin reporting the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day, providing clues about whether Republicans can overtake Democrats in critical races for U.S. Senate and governor. With half a million ballots remaining to be counted...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Nevada count enters Day 4 with Senate, governorship on line

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada's protracted ballot count ground through a fourth day Friday as election officials tallied thousands of votes ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept finally arriving mail-ins. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running...
NEVADA STATE
KRMG

North Dakota, Arkansas reject legalizing marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries.
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call. The Tuesday ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Rains from Nicole douse eastern US from Georgia to Canada

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole covered the eastern United States from Georgia to the Canadian border Friday while hundreds of people on a hard-hit stretch of Florida's coast wondered when, or if, they could return to their homes. As waves...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state. After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.
WYOMING STATE
KRMG

Democrat David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone has been reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time because of changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional...
MARYLAND STATE
KRMG

Photos: Hurricane Nicole pummels Florida coastline

A rare November hurricane caused widespread damage in Florida on Thursday, causing numerous homes to collapse into the ocean and forcing evacuations of dozens of hotels and high-rise condominiums. Hurricane Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm, was . But it still pummeled a large...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Texas executes man convicted of killing mother, burying body in backyard

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas man convicted of killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly two decades ago was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday. Tracy Beatty, 61, of Whitehouse, was executed at the Huntsville State Penitentiary, KYTX-TV reported. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. CST, according to The Associated Press.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KRMG

Teen facing terror charges for alleged ISIS-inspired plot

BANGOR, Maine — Federal officials have upgraded charges against a Maine teenager accused of building explosives as part of a plot to attack a mosque in Chicago. Xavier Pelkey was initially charged with federal weapons offenses in February, and in a two-count superseding indictment returned on Nov. 9, was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and possession of unregistered destructive devices.
CHICAGO, IL
KRMG

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 1st woman elected Arkansas governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was elected Arkansas governor on Tuesday, becoming the first woman to lead the state and the highest profile Trump administration official in elected office. Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for...
ARKANSAS STATE
KRMG

Pennsylvania women accused of stealing $23K in perfume from Nordstrom

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two women are facing charges in connection with the theft of nearly $23,000 in perfume from a Pittsburgh-area mall, authorities said. According to WPXI-TV, Ross Township police arrested Stephanie Hopkins and De Siree Riley on Thursday after a manager at the Ross Park Mall’s Nordstrom store accused two women of stealing more than 70 bottles of luxury fragrances in two separate incidents.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy