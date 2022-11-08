Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Cheyenne Weekend Events (11/11/22–11/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Check out what is happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Black Tooth Brewing Co., 520 W. 19th St., will be hosting Carlos Barata tonight, Nov. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The Laramie County Library will be having its Kindermusik class from 10:15 to 11 a.m. on...
Thank A Veteran! Veterans Day Deals in Cheyenne and Laramie
November 11th is a time to celebrate the men and women who have served in our country's Armed Forces. As the daughter and granddaughter of a Veteran, nothing makes my day better than seeing so many businesses and community members choose to thank Veterans. This year, Cheyenne and Laramie have...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne Regional Airport overcomes hurdles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As the Cheyenne Regional Airport runway construction season rounds to a close, they still have one more hurdle to get over. Ongoing issues with construction mean the runway may be torn-up again if testing shows it doesn’t meet F.A.A standards. Officials say the...
The Weekend Has Arrived In Cheyenne, Here’s What To Do!
First off, Happy Veterans Day today and thank you to those that help make our country great and free. We've made it! It's kind of a weird time of the year, right? Spooky season has passed us, we're close to Thanksgiving, but, really, other upcoming Holidays are on the way that we care more about(sorry Thanksgiving purists). So, what do we do with our time?
This Southeast Wyoming Scenic Byway Is Closed For The Winter
It's that time of the year again. The time when we want to make our way around Wyoming's beauty and wonder is coming to a close. At least in some parts. Really, very few parts. Specifically in the Snowy Range. WYDOT announced yesterday that the Snowy Range Scenic Byway will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Barber Opens Home, Heart To Thousands Of Military On Thanksgiving
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Pass the dinner rolls. How about some cranberry sauce, too?. Routine phrases that roll of the tongue smoothly at Thanksgiving. For some, they also hold a deeper feeling that’s not about the food all. The message simply says, “We care.”...
Kozak Defeats Barnes For Laramie County Sheriff
Former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak has been elected Sheriff of Laramie County. Kozak edged independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez in Tuesday's general election. Unofficial results had Kozak receiving about 47 percent of the vote to roughly 40 percent for Barnes and about 12 percent for Democrat...
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Cheyenne City Sanitation Adjusts Schedule For Veterans Day
There will be some changes in trash pickup and other sanitation services in Cheyenne in observance of Veterans Day this weekend. While Veterans Day actually falls on Friday, November 11, trash, recycling, and compost pickup on Friday will actually remain as scheduled. City residents are being asked to have trash,...
capcity.news
Snowy Range Scenic Byway closes for winter in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Snowy Range Scenic Byway, a 12-mile stretch of Wyoming Highway 130, is closed for the winter, the Wyoming Department of Transportation said Thursday. “Due to drifting and blowing snow, Wyoming Department of Transportation crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season,” WYDOT said.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Vs. Star Valley State Title Scoreboard
Can’t make it to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie for the Class 3A State Championship game between the Cody Broncs and Star Valley Braves? We’ll we’ve got you covered. To listen to the game live just tune in your radio dial to KODI AM 1400 or 96.7FM. You can also listen online here: https://mybighornbasin.com/kodi-am-fm/
oilcity.news
New luxury auditoriums coming to movie theaters in Casper, Cheyenne, Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — In the coming days, theater-goers in Casper will have a whole new way to experience films, as Studio City East and Studio City West will each soon unveil a new, state-of-the-art LUXX auditorium. These new auditoriums will feature several cutting-edge amenities and features, including ultra-high-contrast screens...
2022 Class 4A Football State Championship Preview [VIDEO]
No. 1 will take on No. 2 for the Class 4A football state championship with Sheridan playing Cheyenne East on Saturday in Laramie. The regular season meeting was an instant classic, as the Broncs prevailed at home in Sheridan, 42-39, in Week 5 of the season. This will be the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s First Black Elected Sheriff Pledges Transparency, Focus On Mental Health Response
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is moving forward after a rough few years marred by an deputy fatally shooting a Laramie man and an erosion of public trust. Now the office is nearly fully staffed at a time when other...
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day
Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
capcity.news
Laramie County 2022 midterm unofficial results released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Election office has reported the unofficial tally on Tuesday’s midterm election. The results will remain unofficial until canvassed by the local governing board. Below are the results from the Midterm Election races in Laramie County:. Senate District 5: Lynn Hutchings (R) Senate...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
Jeff Barnes Issues Statement Following Loss In Sheriff’s Race
The candidate who finished second in the race for Laramie County Sheriff in Tuesday's General Election has posted a statement on his campaign Facebook page. Jeff Barnes, running as an independent, finished roughly 7 percentage points behind Republican Brian Kozak in the race for sheriff. Kozak received13,958 votes to 11,889 for Barnes.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police asking for information regarding October burglary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for public assistance regarding a burglary that occurred this week. On Oct. 19, the Los Conejos Food Truck was burglarized at the 700 block of West Lincolnway. Over $4,000 worth of property was stolen during the incident. CPD is asking...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
Comments / 0