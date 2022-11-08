First off, Happy Veterans Day today and thank you to those that help make our country great and free. We've made it! It's kind of a weird time of the year, right? Spooky season has passed us, we're close to Thanksgiving, but, really, other upcoming Holidays are on the way that we care more about(sorry Thanksgiving purists). So, what do we do with our time?

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 20 HOURS AGO