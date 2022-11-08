ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

Jerry Echemann (R) elected to second term as Belmont County commissioner

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Incumbent Republican Jerry Echemann has defeated Democrat challenger Jack Regis Sr. in the Belmont County commissioner race. Belmont County Commission candidates speak out on the issues, with no political venom Echemann, a long-time news broadcaster, is completing his first term on the commission. Echemann pledges the health and records departments […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WOUB

Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Monroe County. . Republican Mick Schumacher earned a position as County Commissioner with 78.58% of the vote, defeating Democrat Carl M. Davis. . Voters in Graysville Village approved a Current Operating Expenses Levy –...
MONROE COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Unofficial midterm election results are in - Candidates react

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The unofficial results for midterm races and issues are in. WTAP talked to candidates and officials soon after results came in. Tuesday was a big day for local libraries. The Wood County library levy passed. Director Brian Raitz said he’s relieved. Plus some of that funding will get Williamstown a new building for its library, which officials have said is much needed.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County Commission has new face, Diserio wins

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) There will be a new face come January in the Brooke County Commission Seat. Republican candidate Thomas Diserio has won.  He defeated long time incumbent Tim Ennis, who has been a commissioner for 10 years.  With all 19 precincts reporting Diserio won by 950 votes.  He says he was feeling great […]
WTRF- 7News

Ethics charges filed against former Ohio County Administrator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ethics charges have been filed against former Ohio County Administrator and former Highlands Manager Greg Stewart. In the document from the West Virginia Ethics Commission, there are four counts. They deal with violations of the nepotism restrictions in the Ethics Act. Two of his sons were hired to work for […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Lane closure in Ohio County begins Wednesday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of County Route 3-1, at 52 Highland Hill Road, near milepost .25, will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., from November 16 to 18. Service workers will be installing underground electric service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office swears in four new deputies

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Four Ohio County Sheriff Deputies were officially sworn in Wednesday. The ceremony was officiated by Judge Michael Olejasz. With Sheriff Tom Howard looking on, the four deputies raised their right hands and solemnly swore to uphold the law and their position. The deputies spoke with 7News following the ceremony about what […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Road to Wheeling: Scores from the first round of High School Playoffs

(WVNS)– It is do or die, win or go home, for our local teams. Here are the final scores from the first round of the WVSSAC playoffs. Bluefield 12, Indy 20 South Harrison 0, Greenbrier West 35 George Washington 31, Princeton 28 Woodrow Wilson 16, Huntington 62 Nicholas County 0, Frankfort 14 Wise 13, Graham […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Monday

TYLER COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A portion of WV 2, at milepost 10.08, will be restricted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 14. The disruption is for gas line maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Emergency vehicles...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Post 1 honors veterans with a special service

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1, which has the distinction of being the first American Legion Post in the country, honored Veterans with a special service today. Post Commander Greg McClosky served as M-C for the event, which included readings by several local veterans. David Stiles performed several patriotic songs and Distinguished Veteran […]
WHEELING, WV
High School Football PRO

Parkersburg, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clay-Battelle Middle-High school football team will have a game with Williamstown High School on November 12, 2022, 10:30:00.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

