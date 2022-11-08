Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Football: Long Beach Poly Falls to Los Al In Division 1 Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. A great season for...
VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. Tyler Hendrickson was born...
VIDEO: Millikan vs. Cypress, CIF Fotball
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has been covering Southern California sports for multiple newspapers and websites since 2004. After attending Long Beach State and creating the first full sports page at the Union Weekly Newspaper, he has been exclusively covering Long Beach prep sports since 2007.
PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Los Al CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Redondo Union, CIF Football
Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
Lakewood Signing Day Recognizes Three Volleyball Signees
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood girls’ volleyball team held a Signing Day ceremony Thursday afternoon in...
uscannenbergmedia.com
The Cardinal Divas are fighting on
The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cypress, CIF Football
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A famous Bruce Lee quote about surviving adversity starts, “Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it.”
PODCAST: Previewing Long Beach Poly, Millikan, Lakewood CIF Football Quarterfinals
This week we’re coming to you live via tape delay from Long Beach Poly football practice as we interview players and coaches after previewing the CIF Southern Section quarterfinals this week for the Jackrabbits, Millikan Rams and Lakewood Lancers. JJ Fiddler is an award-winning sportswriter and videographer who has...
CIF Football: Lakewood Runs Past Redondo, Into Semis
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood advanced to the CIF-SS football semifinals for the first time in over a decade, as the Lancers defeated the Redondo Union Sea Hawks, 33-7. “This is a damn good football team. We were supposed to...
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly CIF Football vs Los Al, Millikan vs Cypress, Lakewood at Redondo Union
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s playoff high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Los Al (730pm), Millikan and Cypress (7pm), and Lakewood and Redondo Union (7pm). The Poly game is airing live on Bally Sports on TV–we don’t have a streaming link. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games.
CIF Football: Millikan Season Ends On Last Play Of Quarterfinals
The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There are improbable results every year during the CIF Southern Section football postseason, and Millikan just happened to be on the wrong side of the storybook ending in the Division 4 quarterfinals Friday night.
Gardena, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sierra Canyon High School football team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WR Jeremiah McClure Lists UCLA Football in Top 4, Reveals Decision Date
One of the Bruins' top remaining 2023 targets has narrowed things down to UCLA, Arizona, Washington and Indiana.
Tracking Every NLI UCLA Received on 2023 National Signing Day
UCLA men's basketball signed its two headlining recruits, while baseball, softball and gymnastics were among the teams that locked up big classes.
FEATURE: Kaleb Foster Running Strong For Lakewood Football
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Reggie Foster was an All-Moore League quarterback at Millikan in 2003 when he had a son and named him Kaleb. Almost two decades later, Kaleb Foster is the star running back for Lakewood and has helped...
Deep rosters collide as No. 8 UCLA faces Long Beach St.
Eighth-ranked UCLA looks to build off a strong start to the 2022-23 season when the Bruins play host to nearby
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
Denny’s Heads to Yorba Linda
Diners can expect to find all the chain's go-to favorites by the end of 2022.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass takes narrow lead over Rick Caruso
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Friday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes. Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, […]
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0