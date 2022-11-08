ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos, CIF Football

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Los Alamitos, CIF Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Cypress, CIF Fotball

VIDEO: Millikan vs. Cypress, CIF Fotball

The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Los Al CIF Football

PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs Los Al CIF Football

The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562's coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Lakewood vs. Redondo Union, CIF Football

Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Lakewood Signing Day Recognizes Three Volleyball Signees

Lakewood Signing Day Recognizes Three Volleyball Signees

The562's coverage of Long Beach Volleyball in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Misty May-Treanor and the Dream in Gold Foundation. The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The Lakewood girls' volleyball team held a Signing Day ceremony Thursday afternoon in...
LAKEWOOD, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

The Cardinal Divas are fighting on

The Cardinal Divas adorned new costumes and sat front row in the student section at USC’s homecoming game on November 5th. The dancers were surrounded by students and when they left to use the restroom, students tried to take their seats despite the signs that read Reserved for the Cardinal Divas. One student waved another away, pointing at the signs and saying the seats were reserved for the dancers.
The 562

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cypress, CIF Football

PREVIEW: Millikan vs. Cypress, CIF Football

The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. A famous Bruce Lee quote about surviving adversity starts, "Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it."
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Football: Lakewood Runs Past Redondo, Into Semis

CIF Football: Lakewood Runs Past Redondo, Into Semis

The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Lakewood advanced to the CIF-SS football semifinals for the first time in over a decade, as the Lancers defeated the Redondo Union Sea Hawks, 33-7. "This is a damn good football team. We were supposed to...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
The 562

CIF Football: Millikan Season Ends On Last Play Of Quarterfinals

CIF Football: Millikan Season Ends On Last Play Of Quarterfinals

The562's coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer. There are improbable results every year during the CIF Southern Section football postseason, and Millikan just happened to be on the wrong side of the storybook ending in the Division 4 quarterfinals Friday night.
LONG BEACH, CA
High School Football PRO

Gardena, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sierra Canyon High School football team will have a game with Junipero Serra High School on November 11, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
GARDENA, CA
The 562

FEATURE: Kaleb Foster Running Strong For Lakewood Football

FEATURE: Kaleb Foster Running Strong For Lakewood Football

The562's coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. Reggie Foster was an All-Moore League quarterback at Millikan in 2003 when he had a son and named him Kaleb. Almost two decades later, Kaleb Foster is the star running back for Lakewood and has helped...
LAKEWOOD, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
