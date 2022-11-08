ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, KY

Pendleton County mayoral race decided by coin flip

Watching your political dreams hang in the balance as a coin gyrates through the air is a nerve-racking experience, one that a finite amount of individuals ever get to experience. Mason Taylor, the 25-year-old mayor-elect of Butler, found himself witness to a ritual for the fate of his own ambition...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places

During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition

Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
CRITTENDEN, KY
Local CEO organizes Thanksgiving food drive

As the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner rises, a local businessman is organizing a fundraising drive to help local families in need. Matt Plapp is the CEO of Florence-based media and marketing company America’s Best Restaurants, and has been putting on this drive with his family since 2008. “In...
FLORENCE, KY
First quarter dooms Highlands in playoff loss to Scott County

Class 5A playoff football returned to Fort Thomas on Friday night with the Highlands Bluebirds riding a 9-game winning streak, hoping to stretch that to ten and claim a spot in the quarterfinals. The Birds came out hot, taking Scott County’s opening kickoff into Cardinal territory, but that first drive...
FORT THOMAS, KY
Kung Food Amerasia serves up delicious Pan Asian Cuisine in Covington

Northern Kentucky has restaurants that serve up cuisine from all over the world, but one Covington spot is special. Kung Food Amerasia stands out as a Pan-Asian restaurant serving Chinese, Taiwanese, and other Asian cuisines. Rich Chu, and his son, Johnny Chu, own and operate the popular dining location. They...
COVINGTON, KY

