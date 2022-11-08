Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Related
linknky.com
Pendleton County mayoral race decided by coin flip
Watching your political dreams hang in the balance as a coin gyrates through the air is a nerve-racking experience, one that a finite amount of individuals ever get to experience. Mason Taylor, the 25-year-old mayor-elect of Butler, found himself witness to a ritual for the fate of his own ambition...
linknky.com
Voters experience over 2-hour wait times to vote at Northern Kentucky polling places
During Kentucky’s Nov. 8 elections, multiple Kenton County polling places experienced long lines and wait times resulting in an outcry from voters. Voter Cynthia Waldenmaier told LINK nky that she showed up to St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Erlanger at 10 a.m. eager to vote. She traditionally allots one hour of time from her schedule early in the morning on Election Day.
linknky.com
Among Campbell County election results, new Wilder mayor/Campbell County School Board member
Campbell County saw a couple of incumbent losses in this election cycle, including the Wilder mayoral race and an upset in the Campbell County Board of Education District 1 race. Voters also elected a new Family Court Judge (3rd Division) and a new District Judge (2nd Division) Tuesday Night. This...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky wineries take home wins in 10th annual Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition
Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.
linknky.com
Local CEO organizes Thanksgiving food drive
As the cost of a Thanksgiving dinner rises, a local businessman is organizing a fundraising drive to help local families in need. Matt Plapp is the CEO of Florence-based media and marketing company America’s Best Restaurants, and has been putting on this drive with his family since 2008. “In...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky gym owner places third in 2022 U.S Strongman National Championship
The owner of Be Strong KY gym in Erlanger, Ben Eisenmenger, took home a third-place win at the United States Strongman National Championship in the Middleweight division. The Strongman competition held in Erie, PA, on Oct. 15 is a sports competition in which competitors are tested for their pure strength, using various tasks.
linknky.com
First quarter dooms Highlands in playoff loss to Scott County
Class 5A playoff football returned to Fort Thomas on Friday night with the Highlands Bluebirds riding a 9-game winning streak, hoping to stretch that to ten and claim a spot in the quarterfinals. The Birds came out hot, taking Scott County’s opening kickoff into Cardinal territory, but that first drive...
linknky.com
Kung Food Amerasia serves up delicious Pan Asian Cuisine in Covington
Northern Kentucky has restaurants that serve up cuisine from all over the world, but one Covington spot is special. Kung Food Amerasia stands out as a Pan-Asian restaurant serving Chinese, Taiwanese, and other Asian cuisines. Rich Chu, and his son, Johnny Chu, own and operate the popular dining location. They...
linknky.com
Simon Kenton can’t beat history – or Louisville Trinity – in Class 6A playoffs
If you thought the RPI ratings for Kentucky’s Class 6A probably couldn’t be that far off and No. 2 Simon Kenton Pioneers had a real shot at finally catching up with Louisville Trinity’s four-loss Shamrocks, you could probably make a case for that. Especially when you looked...
linknky.com
Lloyd capitalizes on five Walton-Verona turnovers, runs away with win
The last time Walton-Verona didn’t score a single point in a football game, was Nov. 10, 2017, a 28-0 loss to Louisville Christian Academy in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs. Nearly five years to the day, the Bearcats were shut out in the second round again,...
Comments / 0