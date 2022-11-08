Northern Kentucky wineries won three of the five Commissioner’s Cup awards in this year’s Kentucky Commercial Wine Competition on Nov. 5. Brianza Gardens and Winery near Crittenden took home their third Commissioner’s Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were presented with their first cups.

