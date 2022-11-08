ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

McOsker, Sandoval face off in LA City Council’s 15th District race

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33oufd_0j3WGwIa00

The race to replace City Councilman Joe Buscaino in the 15th District pits Tim McOsker, a veteran of City Hall, against Danielle Sandoval, a community activist and entrepreneur hoping to bring an outside perspective to the seat.

McOsker finished first in the June primary with 38% of the vote, with Sandoval coming in second at 29%. The 15th District is long, stretching 13 miles from Watts to San Pedro — thinning out around the Harbor Gateway — and includes the Port of Los Angeles.

Buscaino, who has represented the district since 2012, did not seek a third term after an unsuccessful mayoral bid.

The race has been marked by controversy involving Sandoval, who apologized over claims of wage theft against a restaurant she ran eight years ago. Sandoval initially denied the allegations after they were reported in the Los Angeles Times, but reversed course in a later statement.

Sandoval told City News Service that she wasn’t made aware of the claims until recently and that the matter was going through the legal process. She claimed that she hasn’t lost support since the story was revealed in late September, and that the incident makes her more relatable to entrepreneurs going through legalities and other issues with their small businesses.

“I think it actually makes me more of a connection, more of a real person to people,” Sandoval said.

McOsker was critical of Sandoval over the incident in an interview with CNS.

“She’s described herself on the campaign as being for the working people,” McOsker said. “So I think it just goes to integrity. You’re asking about differences and I think one’s integrity — or lack of integrity — is a difference between us.”

McOsker stressed his experience as one of his strengths. Prior to working as the CEO of AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles and working in private practice as an attorney, he was a top deputy to James Hahn when Hahn was both city attorney and mayor.

He said he has a “deep understanding of how the government is structured,” pointing to experience helping reform the city’s charter under Hahn.

“I think it informs me better as to how we can respond to these great needs,” McOsker said. “And it gives me the opportunity to be effective as soon as I get into office.”

Sandoval, meanwhile, believes she is the candidate who will address the needs of communities that have been ignored. She thinks there has been too much focus on San Pedro, where the Port of LA is located, and was critical of Buscaino for prioritizing big projects over everyday services.

Areas such as Watts, the Harbor Gateway and Wilmington have been cast aside, she said.

“Everyone is like, `When are they going to do my sidewalk? When are they going to fix these potholes?”‘ Sandoval said. “And we’ve been hearing that for years.”

McOsker, who is endorsed by Buscaino, said he would also focus more on basic services.

“Making sure that we are providing services across the entire district, and making sure that services are equitable, and fair to all,” McOsker said. “That’s probably the most important focus for this campaign at this time.”

McOsker’s said the three biggest issues facing the district are homelessness, increasing sustainability at the port and public safety. Sandoval would prioritize basic services, public safety and homelessness.

On homelessness, both candidates stressed the need to build more permanent housing.

“Temporary is what it is: temporary,” Sandoval said. “The long-term solution needs to be expedited. We can’t keep re-funding these temporary solutions. We have to build.”

McOsker stressed focusing the “entire continuum of care” to address homelessness.

“We need the city and the county to work really cooperatively to make sure that as the city is building permanent supportive housing, that we’re partnering with the county to make sure that we have those supportive services,” McOsker said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

No big changes in LA City Council races after vote-count update

Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats were updated Friday by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The Friday afternoon update includes 79,018 ballots processed since Thursday. The total election results count is now 1,531,210, which is 27.21% of registered voters. The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed is 811,300. Another update is scheduled for Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Bass takes lead from Caruso as LA mayor ballot count continues

After gaining on Rick Caruso since the ballots began being tallied in the race for Los Angeles mayor, Karen Bass took over the lead in Friday afternoon’s latest update. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the current count — 4:09 p.m. Friday — with Bass having collected 289,782 votes to Caruso’s 285,398, for a lead of 50.38% to 49.62%.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass Moves Ahead Of Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED, 4:46 PM: Karen Bass has surpassed Rick Caruso in the latest ballot count in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. New totals from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office show Bass ahead by 4,384 votes – 50.38% to Caruso’s 49.62%. Going into today, Caruso led by 2,695 votes. PREVIOUS UPDATE, Nov. 10: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Parade again celebrates Veterans Day in San Fernando Valley

The San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade resumed Friday after being canceled the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti among the participants. The parade began at 11:11 a.m. at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles mayoral election remains virtually deadlocked

Rep. Karen Bass trimmed Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, according to updated election returns released Thursday by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass trailed Caruso Thursday by just under 2,700 votes — down from a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Multi-million dollar San Pedro waterfront entertainment complex to begin construction

Construction on the much-anticipated new San Pedro waterfront complex is slated to begin this summer. The long-awaited entertainment and dining complex, dubbed “West Harbor,” will replace the iconic Ports O’ Call Village, marking the first major overhaul since the village’s founding in 1962. The $155 million project is scheduled to complete in three phases, with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

More LA Election Numbers are In. Here's What's New

Election day was long over, but several key races in Los Angeles had yet to be called, and many were in a dead heat, including the mayor's and sheriff's races. It's a new way of voting, and a new way of counting, which means everything is slow going. On Thursday,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant

Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Council President Paul Krekorian seeks climate budget for LA

City Council President Paul Krekorian is seeking a climate budget for Los Angeles, according to a motion filed Wednesday. Citing a need to align the city’s budget with its climate goals, Krekorian is seeking reliable data regarding greenhouse gas emissions to help Los Angeles reach its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy