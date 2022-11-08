Read full article on original website
Anti-government protest held in Albania over rising costs
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of Albanian opposition supporters on Saturday protested the country's cost-of-living crisis, blaming it on the center-left government. Opposition supporters gathered in front of the main government building, shouting that Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialist Party should resign. The protest was mostly...
Unite to ballot nearly 10,000 NHS workers in latest vote on strikes
Unite has announced that almost 10,000 of its NHS members are to be balloted in the coming days over strikes, in addition to thousands of other healthcare staff who have already been voting. The union, which represents 100,000 workers across the NHS, said voting papers were going out across 36...
Meloni tells NATO it can count on Italy in Ukraine
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni pledged Italy’s “strong commitment” to NATO and efforts to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, taking a firm pro-alliance stance Thursday following the pro-Russia sentiments expressed by one of her governing coalition partners. Meloni told NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during...
What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US meddling?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: Convicted felon and hot dog vendor. Owner of a swanky St. Petersburg restaurant and holder of lucrative government catering contracts. Founder of a mercenary military force involved in Russia's various conflicts. Prigozhin has...
'We are Ukraine': Locals hail Russian retreat from Kherson
Ukrainians on Saturday hailed Russia's retreat from Kherson, as Kyiv said it was working to de-mine the strategic southern city, record Russian crimes and restore power across the region. After an eight-month Russian occupation, Ukrainian television resumed broadcasting in the city and the region's energy provider said it was working to restore power supplies.
