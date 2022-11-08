ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting

DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene

DEKALB COUNTTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Midtown Atlanta shooting: Suspect indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault charges

ATLANTA — The suspect in a midtown Atlanta shooting spree that killed two people and injured another has been indicted. Police say Raissa Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was recently released from the hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment

ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home

ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says

ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say

MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
MORROW, GA
11Alive

Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car

NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
NEWNAN, GA
11Alive

Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. A recent video released by the department shows an SUV involved in the incident. On Monday at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home along Lanier Boulevard NE in reference to a person hit by a car.
ATLANTA, GA
