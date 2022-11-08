Read full article on original website
1 dead after shooting outside Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead after they were shot at a Chick-fil-A off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Southwest, Atlanta Police said. Investigators are currently at the scene but do not yet know what led up to this fatal shooting. 11Alive has a crew at the scene and...
Man identified as victim in fatal Waffle House shooting
DECATUR, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous reporting. The identity of the person shot and killed at a DeKalb County Waffle House on Thursday was released by officials. DeKalb Police said that 24-year-old Kaleel Goss was identified on Saturday as the victim of the fatal...
1 arrested in fatal shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
A man is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting at a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed.
Police find teen dead, man injured at DeKalb County gas station after fleeing shooting scene
DEKALB COUNTTY, Ga. - A 17-year-old girl is dead and a 24-year-old man is critical after a shooting at a neighborhood off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County on Thursday evening. DeKalb County police say officers arrived just before 11:10 p.m. at the Valero located in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road near Interstate 285. They found the two victims in a car both suffering from gunshot wounds.
Midtown Atlanta shooting: Suspect indicted on felony murder, aggravated assault charges
ATLANTA — The suspect in a midtown Atlanta shooting spree that killed two people and injured another has been indicted. Police say Raissa Kengne, 34, shot three people at the 1280 West condos and an office building at 110 Peachtree Street. Two of the victims, Michael Shinners and Wesley Freeman, died from their injuries. The other victim, Michael Horne, was recently released from the hospital.
Arrest in deadly Atlanta shooting at Buckhead apartment
ATLANTA - A man was arrested for a deadly shooting at a Buckhead apartment on Thursday afternoon. Xavier Frison was charged with murder. Atlanta police say he is responsible for the shooting death of a man at the AMLI Lenox on the corner of Lakeside Drive NE and Wright Avenue NE. It happened around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
Atlanta police looking for man shown on video damaging Boost Mobile store
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that is shown on video damaging a Boost Mobile store after getting into an argument with an unknown woman. Police say that around 4 p.m. on Oct. 29, a man is shown...
Teenage girl dead, man critical after shooting on DeKalb street
A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured when someone opened fire on their car in a neighborhood in DeKalb County, police said.
Police: Man gunned down in front of vacant NW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A man has been killed in an overnight shooting outside a vacant home in northwest Atlanta. Atlanta police tell FOX the shooting happened around Friday morning on Pelham Street and Joseph Lowery Boulevard. At the scene, officers found a man gunned down in front of a vacant home.
Man killed at SE Atlanta apartment complex
A man was killed Thursday evening at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, police said.
Man shot several times in drive-by Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police say a man is recovering after a drive-by Atlanta shooting late Thursday evening. Officers were called out to an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Plaza Ln. SW just after 10:10 p.m. Thursday. Police say officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Investigators...
1 killed, 1 arrested after shooting near Buckhead apartment complex, APD says
ATLANTA — A man is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting near a Buckhead apartment complex Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta Police. Authorities said they responded to a person shot call at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE at 4:41 p.m. The location is near several apartments and businesses including the AMLI Lenox apartments and Savi Provisions Lenox, which is not far from Lenox Square.
Police searching for man suspected of brandishing pistol during smoke shop robbery
EAST POINT, Ga. - Police in East Point are searching for a man suspected of a robbery who was seen on security video. Police shared images of a man, who investigators think came into a smoke shop, brandished a black handgun in his waistband and took cash and products from the store.
Video shows moments leading up to deadly Midtown Atlanta officer-involved shooting
ATLANTA - Video shows the moments leading up to a deadly officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. The shooting happened on Oct. 25 on West Peachtree Street at the 16th Street intersection in Midtown Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a plain-clothes Atlanta police officer shot 35-year-old James Wilborn during an...
Drugs seized at Morrow Planet Fitness, police say
MORROW, Ga. - They might look like harmless Flinstone vitamins for children, but Morrow police said what you're actually looking at is ecstasy/MDMA. Officers said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in a Planet Fitness parking lot where they seized the colorful tablets along with marijuana. The suspect was arrested and...
Newnan officer arrested and fired following wreck in patrol car
NEWNAN, Ga. — An officer in Newnan was arrested and fired after he got into a single-car crash under suspicion of DUI, according to the department on Saturday. Newnan Police Department said an officer was driving to work in his department-issued patrol car on Friday around 5:34 p.m. when they got into a wreck. No other vehicles were involved, and the department said it happened around 5410 GA. on Highway 54.
Surveillance video shows shooting that killed brother and sister watching TV
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New video obtained by Channel 2 shows the moment gunfire rang out, leaving a pair of siblings watching TV dead. More than 30 shots were fired into the house. Bullets went through walls, windows and even some of the solar panels on the roof of the Olde St. home in Stone Mountain.
Child shot at DeKalb County apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON , Ga. — Clarkston police are currently investigating after a child was shot at an apartment complex. Officers say they were called to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce Apartments on East Ponce De Leon Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening after a 911 caller said they heard a gunshot.
17-year-old girl dead, man critical after DeKalb doorbell camera captures dozens of gunshots
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 17-year-old girl is dead after she was shot late Thursday night, DeKalb police said. Police say they arrived at a Valero gas station in the 4500 block of Glenwood Road on a person shot call after 11 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Video: Atlanta Police search for suspect's SUV involved in hit-and-run
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department needs help finding a vehicle they believe is behind a hit-and-run in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. A recent video released by the department shows an SUV involved in the incident. On Monday at 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home along Lanier Boulevard NE in reference to a person hit by a car.
