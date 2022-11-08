Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Tapestry, WeWork, Rivian and Others
Nio (NIO) – The China-based electric car maker posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, but said it expected deliveries to nearly double in the current quarter from a year ago. Nio shares jumped 5.5% in premarket trading. WeWork (WE) – The office-sharing company's stock fell 1.7% in the premarket after...
NBC Los Angeles
Hong Kong Stocks Jump After China Trims Quarantine Period, Rise More Than 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Hang Seng index jumped more than 7% as Chinese authorities announced to trim its quarantine period by two days. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked.
NBC Los Angeles
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped...
NBC Los Angeles
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
NBC Los Angeles
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
NBC Los Angeles
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says
FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
NBC Los Angeles
Starboard Takes a Stake in Splunk. Here's How the Activist Investor May Help Boost Margins
Business: Splunk is a leading provider of application software that collects and analyzes data from digital systems to help organizations identify security threats and monitor IT infrastructure. The company can take significant amounts of unstructured data from various systems and come up with insights that help alert IT teams to potential failures or breaches.
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Cooled More Than Expected—But Prices Are Still Up 7.7% Since Last Year
Inflation went down faster than expected in October, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 7.7%, according to new Labor Bureau data published Thursday morning. Inflation is down from its 9.1% June year-over-year peak, but still nowhere near the Federal Reserve's benchmark target rate of 2%. Last month, prices for goods...
NBC Los Angeles
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF Surges 14% for Its Best Day Ever
Cathie Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF staged a dramatic relief rally Thursday on the back of an easing inflation reading. The fund posted its best day ever. The exchange-traded fund, with $6.9 billion assets under management, jumped more than 14%, its biggest daily pop since its inception in 2014. ARKK's...
NBC Los Angeles
From Great Resignation to Great Uncertainty, the Big Quit May Be Losing Steam
The Great Resignation has dominated the workplace for nearly two years — but employers may soon be able to heave a sigh of relief. The labor market is now "emerging from" the Great Resignation, LinkedIn's CEO Ryan Roslansky told CNBC Make It. The phenomenon — also known as the...
NBC Los Angeles
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
NBC Los Angeles
FTX's U.S. Website Says Trading ‘May Be Halted' in a Few Days But Withdrawals Still Available
FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days but withdrawals are still open. The U.S. operation is a small part of FTX, the crypto exchange that crashed this week. FTX's U.S. website says trading "may be halted" in a few days after the parent company spiraled...
NBC Los Angeles
After FTX Collapse, Crypto Investors Need to Rethink How They Hold Assets, Blockchain.com CEO Says
Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith says FTX was more popular with Silicon Valley investors than it was important to the cryptocurrency economy. The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's company is a "total failure of governance," Smith told CNBC, but it won't shut down investor funding for crypto startups. It will...
NBC Los Angeles
Why Tracking DEI Initiatives and Disclosing Them Is Imperative for Business
There are key differences between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. One way that companies can showcase their diversity, belonging, and inclusion is by using data to track and disclose DEI initiatives. Snack food company Mondelez releases an annual report called "Snacking Made Right," which tracks and discloses ESG initiatives. As companies...
