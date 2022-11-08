ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winter Garden cancels commission meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

The city commission meeting, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been canceled due to the approaching storm. The city of Winter Garden has announced the cancelation of its city commission meeting this week. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

County issues lake advisory

Orange County is issuing a precautionary lake advisory due to Hurricane Nicole. Keep boats at idle speed and be cautious of submerged and floating structures. The purpose of this advisory is to protect public health and property. Contact [email protected] for more information. All public boat ramps under the control...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive remains closed

Today, the St. Johns River Water Management District re-opened several of their lands and all the navigational locks. Hike-in campsites remain closed due to flooding. Open for duck hunt scouting later today. The south side of the prairie is still closed due to high water levels. River Lakes Conservation Area.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
SANFORD, FL
orangeobserver.com

Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28

A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
WINDERMERE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

