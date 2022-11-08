Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
click orlando
Post-hurricane party: Electric Daisy Carnival 2022 still on after storm hits Orlando. Here’s which roads will be closed
ORLANDO, Fla. – The city of Orlando on Friday announced which roads in the downtown area will be closed, and for how long, as this year’s Electric Daisy Carnival gets underway on Tinker Field. Organizers offered several reassurances to ticketholders on Twitter that the event would start on...
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here’s a list of reopenings following Tropical Storm Nicole
Many locations in Central Florida were forced to close ahead of Nicole’s arrival early Thursday morning in preparation for the storm, which hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. Now, as Nicole bends away toward the northwest, many of these locations are set to reopen. Check below for a...
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
Man, woman electrocuted in Orange County were twin siblings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The man and woman who died after being electrocuted by a downed powerline in Orange County during Hurricane Nicole were twin siblings, their father told Channel 9. Their father identified the twins as Khalil and Kiana Sapp. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden cancels commission meeting ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
The city commission meeting, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been canceled due to the approaching storm. The city of Winter Garden has announced the cancelation of its city commission meeting this week. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, has been...
fox35orlando.com
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
Did you hear it? Central Florida residents are reporting that some very loud, mysterious booms were heard early Saturday morning – and many believe they were sonic booms. This video is from Mathew H. in Orlando.
orangeobserver.com
County issues lake advisory
Orange County is issuing a precautionary lake advisory due to Hurricane Nicole. Keep boats at idle speed and be cautious of submerged and floating structures. The purpose of this advisory is to protect public health and property. Contact [email protected] for more information. All public boat ramps under the control...
theapopkavoice.com
Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive remains closed
Today, the St. Johns River Water Management District re-opened several of their lands and all the navigational locks. Hike-in campsites remain closed due to flooding. Open for duck hunt scouting later today. The south side of the prairie is still closed due to high water levels. River Lakes Conservation Area.
click orlando
High winds pick up in Volusia County as Nicole moves inland
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Stronger winds picked up in Volusia County Thursday morning after Nicole made landfall just south of Vero Beach. In Daytona Beach Shores, the wind is pushing water from the ocean down streets, according to News 6′s Treasure Roberts. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected...
5 deaths in Florida attributed to Nicole, officials say
Hurricane Nicole has been blamed for at least five deaths in Florida.
click orlando
17-92 reopens in Sanford after downed power line cleared, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – Police said Saturday afternoon on Twitter that a section of U.S. Highway 17-92 in Sanford was closed due to a downed power line around 3:11 p.m.. Sanford police posted an update at 6:35 p.m. saying that 17-92 had reopened. [TRENDING: Booms heard across Central Florida may...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
orangeobserver.com
Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
EDC kicks off in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some minor damage from Hurricane Nicole didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the first day of Electric Daisy Carnival. Some tents were knocked around by the strong winds, but none of the stages were damaged. The festival at Camping World Stadium runs through...
Nicole: Snails, vegetation appear as Lake Monroe crests over wall in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Channel 9′s Q McCray has been keeping an eye on conditions in areas of Seminole County, including at Sanford’s Lake Monroe. Early Thursday, he watched as water crested over the lake wall along West Seminole Boulevard near Sanford City Hall. Before Hurricane Ian hit...
orangeobserver.com
Winter Garden Rants, Raves and Reviews partners with Winter Garden Police Department for Christmas Toy Drive
The Winter Garden Rants, Raves and Reviews community Facebook page is joining ranks with the Winter Garden Police Department for a Christmas Toy Drive. The fundraiser aims to collect toy donations for over 400 children in the Winter Garden area. WGRR&R creator and leader Sean O'Neill said the idea came...
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
wmfe.org
Orange County preps for (another) possible hurricane. Here’s what to know
Orange County currently remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch, with a possible tornado threat throughout the evening. Nicole could bring anywhere from 4 to 6 inches of rain to Orange County, with some areas getting as much as 8 inches of rain. Downed trees and power lines...
