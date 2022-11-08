Over 100 voters cast provisional ballots amid district errors

About of quarter of the people eligible have cast provisional ballots after they previously voted in the wrong races due to an error by the Davidson County Election Commission.

Jeff Roberts, the Davidson County administrator of elections, said 105 people came to the election commission to cast provisional ballots out of the 438 that accidentally cast votes in the wrong races. These numbers were as of 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

These voters were eligible to cast provisional ballots because of a software error that led some voters across multiple precincts to vote in the wrong congressional, state Senate and state House races.

All the ballot problems occurred during early voting. Officials in Benton and Shelby counties also reported ballot errors.

The problems are mainly tied to the congressional races. State Republican lawmakers redrew the districts this year, splitting Nashville for the first time across three congressional districts. Multiple congressional districts run through Benton and Shelby counties as well.

Voting has gone relatively smoothly today, except for some voters confused by their precincts, according to Roberts.

Roberts said some voters showed up at libraries that were early voting locations, not realizing that the library wasn't their precinct. He added staffers have had to help redirect people to the correct polling precincts.

Will the low early voting turnout continue through Election Day

Turnout during early voting was significantly lower than the 2018 midterms. A total of 882,310 people early voted in 2022 compared to around 1.38 million votes cast during in 2018's early voting period.

This year's midterm don't feature any Senate races and a less competitive governor's race compared to 2018. Republican Gov. Bill Lee faces Democratic candidate Jason Martin in the gubernatorial race. Tennessee's last five governors have won a second term.

Tennessee doesn't release any information related to total votes cast until the polls close at 7 p.m.

