Uruguay captain Diego Godin is a physical embodiment of the dilemmas circling around the mind of coach Diego Alonso. How can he use the veterans in his squad at the World Cup?. Like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera and Martin Caceres, Godin is on his way to a fourth World Cup. Unlike them he goes all the way back to the 2007 Copa America, the first tournament in the epic reign of coach Oscar Washington Tabarez, during which Uruguay made an unexpected return to football's top table.

22 HOURS AGO