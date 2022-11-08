ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent

The MLBPA announced that Justin Verlander, Mychal Givens, Tommy Pham and Jordan Lyles resolved option decisions in their contracts and are now free agents. Verlander opted out of the last year of his deal with the Houston Astros, which was due to pay him $25 million in 2023. The 39-year-old righty had one of the best seasons of his career in 2022, posting a 1.75 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP and striking out 185 batters in 175 innings over 28 starts for the world-champion Astros. His strong campaign made him a finalist for the Cy Young Award, which will be announced Wednesday.
ESPN

MLB free agency grades: Our report card for every big signing and trade of 2022-23 offseason

The 2022-23 MLB offseason is underway, and we've got you covered with grades and analysis for every major signing and trade this winter. Whether it's a nine-figure free agent deal that changes the course of your team's future or a blockbuster trade that has the whole league buzzing, we'll weigh in with what the deal means for all involved for 2023 and beyond.
ESPN

Martinez opts out of Padres contract, becomes free agent

SAN DIEGO --  Right-hander Nick Martinez opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres and became a free agent after going 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in his return from Japanese baseball. Martinez turned down a $6.5 million player option Thursday, instead triggering a $1.5 million buyout...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Pirates acquire 1B Ji-man Choi in trade with Rays

PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-man Choi from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in exchange for minor league pitcher Sam Hartman. The move gives the Pirates a veteran bat with a chance to provide the team with a short-term solution at a position it has struggled to fill since trading Josh Bell to the Washington Nationals in December 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

14 MLB free agents receive qualifying offers

Fourteen free agents received qualifying offers from their former teams Thursday as Major League Baseball free agency officially began and players were free to sign with any organization. Among those tendered the offer, which is for a one-year, $19.65 million contract in the 2023 season:. • New York Yankees outfielder...
ESPN

Sources: Astros, Rafael Montero reach 3-year, $34.5M deal

Reliever Rafael Montero agreed to a three-year, $34.5 million contract that will bring the right-hander back to the Houston Astros' dominant bullpen a week after the team rode its pitching staff to a World Series title, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN. Montero, 32, thrived in his first full...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Edwin Díazs $102M from Mets not fully paid until 2042

NEW YORK --  Edwin Díazs $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets includes $26.5 million in deferred payments he wont completely receive until 2042 and also has a club option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $118.25 million over six seasons. Díazs deal, announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Fantasy baseball: Breaking down players with the most buzz at the Arizona Fall League

Baseball has no offseason, as the annual First Pitch Arizona conference, presented annually by Baseball HQ around the beginning of November, attests. "FPAZ", centered around the prospect-laden Arizona Fall League, gives us not only a good look at some of the upcoming season's rookie candidates, but also an opportunity to reengage with the brightest minds in the industry and take a "way-too-early" look at what's ahead for our wondrous fantasy baseball game in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
ESPN

Mets' deal with Edwin Diaz has deferred payments until 2042

NEW YORK -- Edwin Díaz's $102 million, five-year contract with the New York Mets includes $26.5 million in deferred payments that he won't completely receive until 2042 and also has a club option for 2028 that could make the deal worth $118.25 million over six seasons. Díaz's deal, announced...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Brewers decline option on Brad Boxberger, claim Tyson Miller

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Brewers have declined the $3 million 2023 team option on right-handed reliever Brad Boxberger. In other moves Thursday, the Brewers claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Texas Rangers and reacquired catcher Payton Henry from the Miami Marlins for 17-year-old outfield prospect Remington Batista. By...
