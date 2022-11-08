ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Jeff Cook, Guitarist and Fiddle Player for Alabama, Dead at 73

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02LRFq_0j3WFgNz00
(Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

Jeff Cook, co-founding member of the iconic country music band Alabama died on Monday. He was 73 years old. Aside from being a founding member of Alabama, Cook was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Additionally, he was named Gibson’s Guitarist of the Year. According to a statement from the band, Cook died peacefully in his home in Destin, Florida. He was surrounded by family and close friends.

Jeff cook had been battling Parkinson’s disease for more than a decade. However, he kept his diagnosis under wraps until 2017. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that comes on slowly. At first, it causes tremors in the hands and fingers and some muscle stiffness. It may also cause stooped posture and the loss of some automatic movements like blinking. The later stages of the disease make it almost impossible for patients to live alone. However, Parkinson’s is not directly fatal. Instead, it makes those patients suffering from the disease more likely to die from falls due to movement issues or pneumonia due to internal symptoms.

Jeff Cook Formed Alabama with His Cousins

Jeff Cook was a vocalist, guitarist, and fiddle player. He teamed up with his cousins – Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry – to form a band in their hometown of Fort Payne, Alabama in 1969. In the beginning, they called themselves Young Country. Before long, they changed the band’s name to Wildcountry and started playing in nearby cities, honing their craft, and finding the balance between country music and southern rock that would later define their sound.

In 1977, Jeff Cook and his cousins changed the band’s name again. As a nod to the state that raised them, they called the band Alabama and it stuck. It took some time, but the band found massive success.

How Alabama Changed Country Music

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Alabama “took more than thirty records to the top of the Billboard country chart and sold millions of albums,” between 1980 and 1993. The classic tune “Tennessee River” started their climb to the top. During their heyday, Alabama was one of the most popular bands in the world. Their massive success drew countless new listeners to country music and southern rock.

Alabama called in session musicians to fill out their albums. However, they largely kept the band a family affair on the road. Jeff Cook played fiddle and shared guitar duties with Randy Owen. Teddy Gentry played bass and Mark Herndon sat behind the drum kit. That was all they needed. At the time, this approach was unheard-of for country acts. The only self-contained bands on the road in those days were rock bands.

As a result, Alabama blazed a trail for later acts like Sawyer Brown, Shenandoah, Lonestar, and even newer acts like Turnpike Troubadours.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Taste of Country

Alabama’s Jeff Cook Dead at 73

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook has died. The guitarist and vocalist for the Country Music Hall of Fame group died on Monday (Nov. 7) at age 73. Cook died at his home in Destin, Fla., with family by his side, according to a note from his publicity team. For a decade he'd battled Parkinson's disease, going public with the diagnosis in 2017. At that time, the group announced he’d pull back from touring with Alabama, but they’d keep a microphone on stage for him for whenever he was able to make a tour stop.
DESTIN, FL
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay

Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Makes Plea With Bills Amid Josh Allen’s Injury

If there’s anyone who knows a thing or two about running the football — especially in a Buffalo Bills uniform — it’s O.J. Simpson. Simpson, who racked up 10,183 career rushing yards in his nine years with the Bills, wants to see the current iteration of the team develop the run game during the back half of the 2022 NFL season. Simpson’s plea comes amid the uncertainty surrounding Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen suffered an elbow injury late in the 20-17 loss to the New York Jets (6-3) in Week 9 Sunday.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo

“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why

“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Terry Bradshaw’s Wife Breaks Silence on His Cancer Battle

Less than a year after her husband Terry Bradshaw was diagnosed with two types of cancer, Tammy Bradshaw is now speaking out about the NFL legend’s health battles. Bradshaw was diagnosed with bladder cancer and neck cancer between 2021 and 2022. During an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry...
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

582K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy