Michigan Republicans point fingers after historic election loss
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans are facing the fallout after the stunning loss of Michigan's two legislative chambers — for the first time in 38 years — while Democrats retained power in the three top leadership positions, all in the middle of a midterm with a president facing low approval ratings.
FACT FOCUS: Did late night Michigan voting lines show fraud?
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
Election results cause turmoil within Michigan GOP
MICHIGAN, USA — After Tuesday's midterm election, Democrats have control of all three branches of state government for the first time in 40 years—and this may be what’s causing some tension within the Michigan Republican Party. Tudor Dixon, who challenged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for the gubernatorial seat,...
Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities
Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
Scathing leaked memo from Michigan GOP blames Tudor Dixon for midterm losses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In the wake of stunning Democratic midterm gains, candidate for Michigan governor Tudor Dixon on Thursday made public a Michigan Republican Party memo spelling out what led to historic GOP losses in this week’s election. In a Tweet, Dixon, who was the winner of...
Dixon, MIGOP point fingers after midterm defeat
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Tudor Dixon and the Michigan Republican Party seem to be at odds. Dixon, the former Republican candidate for Michigan governor, fired back at the MIGOP after a scathing internal release blamed her for the Republican Party’s poor midterm performance. The MIGOP release said Dixon was an unknown and untested candidate, saying […]
Trump-backed candidates in Michigan show mixed results
MICHIGAN, USA — After the dust settled on the 2022 Michigan midterm elections, candidates who earned the support of former President Donald J. Trump saw mixed results. Trump endorsed ten candidates in Michigan, six of which won their races—all but one, heavily favored incumbents. Republican incumbents Jack Bergman,...
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
Michigan senate passes 'cocktail-to-go' sales permanently
Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan State Senate said cheers to a bill that would permanently allow cocktails-to-go.On Thursday, state senators passed SB1163 in a 37-1 vote. The bill will allow restaurants, bars and distilleries with tasting rooms to permanently sell alcoholic mixed drinks to-go. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. If approved by the House, it will go to the Governor's desk for final approval.Bringing cocktails home from a restaurant or bar has been an option for people since July of 2020, when Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed HB 5811 into law. It was signed just...
Winnie Brinks makes history as Michigan's first female Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) made Michigan history after being selected to be the first female Senate Majority Leader for the 102nd Legislature. She was selected by the Senate Democratic Caucus following Tuesday's midterm election. In a statement from Brinks, she emphasized her excitement to work along...
James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
Brinks becomes first female state Senate majority leader
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - During a Democratic caucus in Lansing today, State Sen. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was officially named Michigan's first female Senate majority leader. The Democratic party has taken control of both the state House and Senate for the first time since 1984. Read the full story...
Michigan will be less free and more regulated in 2023
With Democrats taking control over the Legislature, executive branch, and Michigan Supreme Court next year, a progressive agenda is likely to advance quickly throughout the state. If past introduced bills offer a window into the future, Michigan will be substantially transformed, likely following in the footsteps of California and New...
Democrat Hillary Scholten projected to win Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in historic victory
MICHIGAN, USA — The Associated Press has projected Hillary Scholten as the winner in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican opponent John Gibbs. Gibbs ousted current U.S. Representative Peter Meijer in the August primary election but ultimately fell short in the general election race against his Democratic opponent. Scholten...
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
What does a Democratic trifecta mean for Michigan schools?
In the days after Democrats swept the Michigan governor’s office and the state Legislature, a reality began to set in for public school advocates: Newfound power means they’ll be able to accomplish key initiatives that have stalled during decades of Republican control.Democrats now have a chance to follow through on their promises to overhaul school funding, repeal a law requiring struggling readers to be held back in third grade, require charter...
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Democrats elect Michigan Legislature's first Black, female leaders
Lansing — Fresh off their historic takeover of Michigan's legislative branch, newly empowered Democrats on Thursday elected the Legislature's first Black and female leaders to guide lawmaking for at least the next two years. House Democrats elected state Rep. Joe Tate of Detroit as their new leader, making the...
Michigan Republicans "shocking" loss of power
Voters punished Republicans on the issue of abortion access as Prop 3 appeared to boost Democratic candidates, who mostly exceeded expectations. Driving the news: Predictions that President Biden's low approval rating, plus low turnout in Detroit, could help statewide Republicans didn't come to fruition. What they're saying: "The House loss...
