Former Lakers center says LeBron James won’t be allowed to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as all-time leading scorer

LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
LeBron James' Father: Who Is Anthony McClelland?
A look into Anthony McClelland, who is LeBron James' biological father.
John Salley Says Charles Oakley Punched Him For Saying Kobe Bryant Was Better Than Michael Jordan
John Salley shares a story of how he was punched for saying Kobe Bryant was better than Michael Jordan.
Not Letting Up: NBA Veteran Isiah Thomas Says Beef With Michael Jordan Won’t End Until He Gets ‘Apology’
Isiah Thomas is not letting his foot off Michael Jordan’s neck until he receives the apology he feels he’s owed. The NBA veteran was not feeling what Jordan said about him in the ESPN documentary The Last Dance. As a result, Thomas said their age-old feud will carry on “for a long, long time” until Jordan says he’s sorry.
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne
Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
Magic Johnson Reveals Hilarious Story Of When Charles Barkley Went To Buy Drinks For The Dream Team And Mike Tyson Knocked His Opponent Out In 20 Seconds
Magic Johnson had a funny story about Charles Barkley missing a Mike Tyson knockout because he was buying drinks.
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
LeBron James's start to the 2022-23 season has brought out even ardent supporter Kendrick Perkins to criticize his play.
Phil Jackson On What 21-Year-Old Kobe Bryant First Said To Michael Jordan When He Saw Him: "I Could Kick Your Ass 1-On-1"
Phil Jackson's story of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan meeting in 1999 will always be iconic because Kobe told MJ he'd 'beat his ass' in a one-on-one.
Yardbarker
Kanye West Calls Out LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, And Charles Barkley In Bizarre Rant: "They Can Control Them But They Can't Control Me."
Kyrie Irving's latest antics have gotten some pretty big names speaking up in his defense. Besides his teammate Kevin Durant, Irving has received some support from various prominent figures in the NBA community, and even some outside the NBA community. As it turns out, one of Irving's biggest supporters is...
Report: Lakers Worked Out Three Free Agents With LeBron Out
Los Angeles will be looking for reinforcements with its superstar sidelined.
osoblanco.org
What happened between Tyrese Maxey and James Harden Beef? Controversies regarding Players of the Philadelphia 76ers explained
Mr Tyrese Maxey, the Philadelphia 76ers’ star player, is James Harden, and the chemistry between the two has helped improve the team’s status. The Philadelphia 76ers have two professional basketball players, Tyrese Maxey and James Harden. James has been called the NBA’s best-taking footage guard and one of the complete players in the league, and he is on track to become one of the league’s most prolific scorers.
The 10 Best NBA Players That Stephen Curry Beat In The NBA Finals
Stephen Curry beat LeBron James 3 times in the NBA Finals.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers promised LeBron they would compete to get him to extend, and he doesn’t want to waste another season
The Los Angeles Lakers, sitting at 2-9 and just half a game out of last place in the Western Conference, have not been competitive this season. And from the sound of the latest leaks, LeBron James — as you would expect — is less than pleased about that.
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
LeBron James was mad after a reporter told him how bad the current situation is for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Nike Co-Founder on Kyrie Irving: ‘I Would Doubt That We Go Back’
Phil Knight said the Nets star was given several chances but he was “dug in.”
NBA Star's Hotel Room Was Burglarized Wednesday Night
Denver Nuggets standout Michael Porter Jr. did not have a good road trip to Indianapolis this week. According to the Denver Post, Porter's hotel room was burglarized on Tuesday, one night before the Nuggets took on the Indiana Pacers. A police report was filed after Porter returned to the room...
