Central High School senior Kaley Lane ‘Laney’ Duffey was awarded an academic scholarship of $25,000 from Berry College. Laney plans to earn her degree in Exercise and Sports Science on a pre-physical therapy track. She is a member of the Marching Pride band and involved in a variety of clubs and organizations, including National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Interact Club. Laney was awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit and named a Junior Marshal for the graduating Class of 2022. Laney excels in academics completing numerous Advanced Placement (AP) courses. As a junior she was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor. She is the daughter of Britt and Heather Duffey of Carrollton.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO