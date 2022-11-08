Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Cedar Shoals vs Cedartown
The Cedartown Bulldogs hosted the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in this Class AAAA matchup. The winner of this game gets to play the winner of the Pace Academy-Stephenson game.
Cartersville, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fox5atlanta.com
East Jackson vs Rockmart
Also in the Class AA bracket, the winner of this matchup between East Jackson and Rockmart will go on to play the winner of the Game of the Week. Will it be another Eagle-Eagle game or an Eagle-Yellowjacket battle?
Carrollton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
canesathletics.com
Canes Lose Close Scrimmage Match with North Paulding, 1088-1083
The Canes hosted a pre-season scrimmage match with North Paulding HS at the American Legion Post on Wednesday, losing a close match 1088-1083. Freshman Lucy Evans was the Canes top shooter with a score of 282.
National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. Mississippi State
Following a convincing home victory over Tennessee, the Georgia Bulldogs are headed back on the road for a matchup with an SEC West foe. Georgia (9-0, 6-0 SEC) will be Magnolia State bound for a 7 p.m. ET showdown on Saturday with Mississippi State (6-3, 3-3 SEC) Georgia begins this...
thecitymenus.com
Laney Duffey awarded $25,000 to Berry College
Central High School senior Kaley Lane ‘Laney’ Duffey was awarded an academic scholarship of $25,000 from Berry College. Laney plans to earn her degree in Exercise and Sports Science on a pre-physical therapy track. She is a member of the Marching Pride band and involved in a variety of clubs and organizations, including National Honor Society, Beta Club, and Interact Club. Laney was awarded the University of Georgia Certificate of Merit and named a Junior Marshal for the graduating Class of 2022. Laney excels in academics completing numerous Advanced Placement (AP) courses. As a junior she was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honor. She is the daughter of Britt and Heather Duffey of Carrollton.
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
Release: City awarded $134K in DNR funding for Silver Comet
Note: The following item was provided by the City of Cedartown. – KtE The City of Cedartown was recently awarded $134,505 in grant funding from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Recreational Trails Program. The funds will be used to replace two bridges along the heavily-traveled 61.5 mile trail. Rehabilitation of existing trail infrastructure will […] The post Release: City awarded $134K in DNR funding for Silver Comet appeared first on Polk Today.
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming Fairgrounds
The Atlanta BBQ Store Classic takes place at the Cumming Fairgrounds Nov. 18-19(Photo/The Atlanta BBQ Store Facebook page) (Forsyth County, GA) Next weekend, the smell of some of the best BBQ in the country will be wafting from the Cumming Fairgrounds, as more than 90 pro teams and two dozen amateurs compete at the in the first ever Atlanta BBQ Store Classic.
thecitymenus.com
FLEXTC Celebrates Ground Breaking in Villa Rica
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a groundbreaking for FLEXTC. FLEXTC’s new location will be at 99 HD Williams Industrial Drive in Villa Rica. For more information, please call (770) 333-1886. You can also click here to visit FLEXTC’s website. For more information on the Carroll...
scoopotp.com
Whataburger Kennesaw to Open Soon
Say what? Finally, a date has been announced according to Tomorrow’s News Today for the first Georgia Whataburger to open in Kennesaw on 11/28 at 705 Town Park Lane NW in a former Charlie’s Restaurant. BUT, Whataburger wrote to Scoop saying they don’t have plans to announce at this time and to just keep checking their social media pages for any updates.
mhstrail.org
PHOTOS: Head in the clouds
The Atlanta Airshow took place on Falcon Field through Nov. 5-6, and many showed up to see the Navy’s Blue Angels take flight over Peachtree City this weekend. Donate to McIntosh Trail - The Student News Site of McIntosh High School. Your donation supports the student journalists of McIntosh...
allongeorgia.com
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
Henry incumbents win; Dems pickup Fayette school board seat
Henry County Commission incumbents appeared to win their races Tuesday as Democrats won a school board seat in Fayette C...
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Georgia is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as good as the infamous Cobb Antique Mall in Marietta. Keep reading to learn more.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee County (Cherokee County, GA)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sunday around 4:42 p.m. The crash occurred when a car left the roadway and struck the fire station, a transformer, and the backup generator.
