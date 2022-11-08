Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
IVCSD meeting scheduled for Nov. 16
The regular meeting of the Indian Valley Community Services is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Plumas Bank building at 121 Crescent St. in Greenville. See the agenda below:
Plumas County News
“The Triangle” is revealed in Quincy
Many of you who live in Quincy have probably noticed a lot of activity on the piece of property that divides downtown Quincy. The island on the west entrance that separates the east and west traffic flow has been fondly dubbed “The Triangle.”. The Triangle was revealed today, Nov....
Plumas County News
Trail Angel receives thank you note from PCT hiker
Quincy resident Gerie Bunch helped a Pacific Crest Trail hiker this summer and was pleased to hear from her and learn that she had met her goal to make it to the Canadian border. “I saw her crossing the Post Office parking lot, and we smiled ‘hello,'” Bunch recalled. “Then...
Plumas County News
Fire Safe Council acknowledges Beth Rouse for her work
The Plumas County Fire Safe Council (PCFSC) is pleased to announce the newest recipient in the Fire Safe Recognition Program. This award identifies, and publicly acknowledges, outstanding fire safety accomplishments in Plumas County. A personalized certificate was presented at the meeting Nov. 10 to Beth Rouse who has demonstrated initiative...
7x7.com
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
Plumas County News
Special meeting of Portola City Hall to be held Tuesday, November 15
The City of Portola city council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of a rate increase request from Intermountain Disposal, an LESSG (Local Emergency Services Study Group) funding request, and the consideration of purchasing tax-defaulted property from Plumas County with use of ARPA funds.
Plumas County News
Presentation on proposed formation of new fire district to be held Friday, November 11
The Local Emergency Services Study Group (LESSG) and Sierra Valley Fire District invites members of the community to join in on a presentation about the proposed formation of a new fire district in Eastern Plumas county on Friday, November 11 at 6:30 p.m. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session, and will be held at the Sierra Valley Fire Department located at 94362 CA-70 in Chilcoot. More information about recent activities of the LESSG can be found here.
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Plumas County News
Storm brought initial havoc, but by the next day it was beautiful in the Basin
Chester’s early November storm created quite a bit of chaos for a short period of time, but with temperatures in the 40s the next day, Nov. 9, Main Street and most others cleared up and dried up very fast. Several local families reported they had 18-20 inches in their yards, which related to snow berms of 24-30 inches in their driveway and this berm down Main Street. Photo by Gregg Scott.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary November 11, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 6……….. 54……….. 38……….. 0.08. Nov. 7……….. 45……….. 32……….. 0.63 – trace. Nov. 8……….. 34……….. 32……….. 0.92 – 5.
Plumas County News
School board appoints new trustee to represent the Almanor Basin
After an introduction, a question-and-answer session, and a brief closed session, the Plumas Unified School District Governing Board voted unanimously Nov. 9 to appoint Chelsea Harrison as the new school board representative representing Trustee Area 3, the Lake Almanor Basin. Board president Traci Holt, the outgoing representative for Trustee Area...
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
Missing Nevada County girl found dead near area where she was last seen
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 16-year-old reported missing in Nevada County was found dead not far from where she was last seen, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said. The girl, Trinity, was reportedly last seen walking away from a home on the 1800 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday night. According to the […]
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Placer County fire destroys a dozen semi-trucks and trailers
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large fire in Placer County on Thursday has forced road closures near Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road, according to CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. The fire was reported around 4:38 a.m. with no injuries at a storage facility east of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority office. CAL FIRE said […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
Washington Examiner
Missing California teenager left home without shoes and hasn't been seen since
A missing California teenager left home without shoes on Thursday night and has not returned since, her family said. Trinity Backus, 16, was last seen wearing pajamas and a maroon robe without any shoes on, according to a Facebook post from her aunt, Ashley Bjorklund. Backus is described as 5...
iheart.com
Meteorite Hits and Destroys California Home, According To Investigators
Investigators in Penn, California are trying to determine if a house fire was started by something from out of this world. Several people in northern California reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Friday November 4th. On that same night, crews were called to a house fire at a cattle ranch in Penn Valley, which is 45 miles northeast of Sacramento. The home owner said that he heard a loud crash and bang before he started smelling smoke but he wasn't aware of the bright light that lit the sky above his home, although his security camera captured part of it.
2news.com
Placer County Police Arrest Two on Intent to Defraud
(2022) On October 31, just after midnight, a Placer County Sheriff's Office found and arrested two people involved in an apparent defrauding plan. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Blue Oaks Boulevard in Roseville, contacted the three occupants of the vehicle and detained them while additional deputies searched the car.
Comments / 0