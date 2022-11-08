ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Beaufort County under tropical storm watch as Nicole continues to strengthen in the Atlantic

By Sarah Haselhorst
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3Z8A_0j3WDTvq00

Beaufort County was placed under tropical storm and storm surge watches Tuesday afternoon as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to track and strengthen as it aims to hit Florida later this week.

About 400 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, Nicole, which has sustained 60 mph winds, was already whipping up marine waters along South Carolina’s coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Nicole is expected to strengthen to hurricane status and, once it crosses the Florida peninsula, whatever is left of the system is expected to take a sharp turn northeast.

According to the National Weather Service, a watch indicates that the event could happen in Beaufort County within the next 48 hours. A tropical storm watch relates to the possibility for storm-force winds, while a storm surge watch means there’s potential for life-threatening inundation from rising water that is moving inward from the coastline.

During a Tuesday afternoon weather briefing, Ron Morales, meteorologist with the Charleston office, said coastal flooding, beach erosion and dangerous surf conditions remain the biggest concerns for the Beaufort County area as Nicole nears.

Morales said the area could see 2 to 4 inches of rain through Saturday, and tides could affect coastal flooding. Locally higher rainfall amounts are possible, he said, adding that the greatest amount of rain will fall Thursday night and into Friday..

“Rainfall is very difficult to figure out far in advance,” the meteorologist said. “If this behaves like a more typical tropical system … a lot of times that tends to put the heaviest rainfall on the eastern semi-circle of the storm, which is largely over our coastal areas.”

Storm surge has the potential to be 1 to 3 feet above ground in areas of the county that are surge prone, with the highest threat beginning Wednesday morning until Thursday evening. Morales said to plan for a possible storm surge amount of 1 foot above ground.

Tropical storm force winds, lashing between 35-45 mph with gusts to 55 mph, are possible early Friday morning and into the afternoon, the Tuesday afternoon NWS alert said. Residents should prepare for limited wind damage. However, there are already gale force marine conditions over Atlantic waters, Morales said and added that high winds could begin Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMFsK_0j3WDTvq00
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to make landfall between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. National Hurricane Center

As of Tuesday, meteorologists said there was a marginal threat for tornadoes in Beaufort County, but that could change depending on the route Tropical Storm Nicole takes.

“When you get these inland tracks ... that leaves us on the east side of circulation, which tends to be the kind of favorite zone for tornadic activity with a tropical system,” Morales said. “The issue here is how much instability will there be? In other words, how much will the air want to go off on its own and create a storm? We don’t need a lot.”

Beaufort County is also under a high surf advisory until 6 a.m. Saturday, meaning large breaking waves of 4 to 6 feet are expected in the surf zone. Inexperienced swimmers should stay out of the water, the NWS advised.

“When looking at the wind, the surge, the tornado, the flooding rainfall, these are what you should prepare for,” Morales said. “It’s what you should consider a reasonable worst case scenario.”

Comments / 1

Related
blufftontoday.com

Tropical Storm Nicole hits Jasper and Beaufort counties

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the Beaufort and Jasper County area for Tropical Storm Nicole on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9. Meteorologist Rebecca Shaw with the National Weather Service said heavy rain and winds could be expected from Thursday evening into Friday morning. The weather service first issued a storm watch for the waters over the weekend of Nov. 5, and a storm watch for land at the beginning of the week, she said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Lowcountry officials, emergency crews ready if necessary as Nicole passes through

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Emergency Manager Tom Dunn said they’re of course watching Nicole, but for the most part, feeling confident about this one. “From our perspective, we feel pretty comfortable with where we are. We’ve made all our normal preparations getting ready for tropical storm Nicole, fortunately it’s not going to be the storm that it could have been, so we’re looking at a little wind and really more concerned with the beach than anything else,” Dunn said.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Check power outages maps in Ga., SC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nicole is now a strong tropical storm with winds of 70 mph. Local impacts of heavy rain, tidal flooding, gusty winds and a chance for isolated tornadoes are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and Friday. Click on the links below to get the latest on your power company’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Coverage: Tropical Storm Nicole updates and closures

Below you will find live updates and closure information related to Tropical Storm Nicole and its impact on Georgia. Check this page frequently for the latest information. City of Brunswick offices will remain open Thursday. City offices in Brunswick will remain open for business as usual on Thursday, with the...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
5K+
Followers
176
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy