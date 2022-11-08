ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying or Leaving? We Decide the Fate of These Ten NY Yankees’ Free Agents

MLB Free Agency begins at 5PM on Thursday, November 10th, and the New York Yankees have a lot of business to take care of before now and Opening Day. First and foremost, their negotiation with superstar slugger Aaron Judge will re-define the franchise from now until he retires. Aside from that decision, however, the team has a lot of business to attend to outside of the Judge's chambers.
New York Giants Relying On Big Blue Sinkhole For “Whatever”

This is no secret. The New York Giants need some offensive production. In week 8, prior to the bye, the Seattle Seahawks held quarterback Daniel Jones to 176 passing yards. That's not an alarmingly low number. However, when the total number of offensive yards totals 225 for the game, then the Giants have an issue they need to address.
Can The New York Knicks Quickly Fix Their Problems?

The New York Knicks are off to a 5-6 overall record through their first eleven games of the season. After watching most of their games, one thing has become very clear to me. They are still the same old Knicks. They have blown multiple leads late in games and are way too inconsistent on offense.
